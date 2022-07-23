Cole Irvin strikes out 8 over 7 innings, A's beat Rangers

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Nick Fortes and Miguel Rojas hit RBI singles in the 10th inning and the Miami Marlins beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-5 on Sunday. Fortes led off the 10th with a go-ahead single against closer David Bednar (3-4) and took second on a bobble by right fielder Cal Mitchell. Rojas drove him in two batters later with a single.
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Colorado Rockies outfielder Kris Bryant will undergo evaluation for the foot issue that kept him from playing Monday night. “Kris has some discomfort in his foot,” Colorado manager Bud Black said after the Rockies’ 2-0 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers. “It’s been sort of a gradual thing over the last few days. Today we just decided to take him out of the lineup to get a lot of treatment. We’re going to get re-evaluated tomorrow when we get to Denver with our doctors, some specialists, and we’ll see where we are.” The Rockies are returning home to begin a two-game series with the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday. Bryant, the 2016 NL MVP with the Chicago Cubs, is batting .300 with five homers and 14 RBIs over 36 games in his first season with the Rockies after signing a $182 million, seven-year contract in March. All five of his homers have come this month, including a two-run shot Sunday in a 10-9 loss at Milwaukee.
CHICAGO (AP) — Nico Hoerner hit a tiebreaking double in the eighth inning, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-2 on Monday night for their fifth straight win. Hoerner finished with two hits and two RBIs. Rafael Ortega homered for Chicago, and Adrian Sampson pitched seven innings of two-run ball. Seiya Suzuki set up Hoerner’s clutch hit when he reached on rookie shortstop Oneil Cruz’s throwing error. Suzuki advanced on Ian Happ’s groundout and then hustled home on Hoerner’s drive into the gap in right-center. Mychal Givens (6-2) worked the eighth for the win, and Scott Effross got three outs for his first save in three chances.
BOSTON (AP) — Cleveland pitcher Zach Plesac threw the ball completely out of Fenway Park as the grounds crew began to roll the tarp onto the field, and the Boston Red Sox ended a five-game losing streak by beating the Guardians 3-1 Monday night. With a light rain falling, Yolmer Sánchez hit an RBI single in the third inning to put Boston ahead 1-0. Plate umpire and crew chief Dan Iassogna then called for the tarp and Plesac, who was walking toward the third-base dugout, fired the ball over the third-base roof and out of the ballpark. There were dark skies over Fenway when Iassogna was shown the weather radar by a member of the grounds crew. The rain quickly picked up, and very shortly after the tarp was completely in place, the skies opened up for about 15 minutes, making the conditions awful for any possibility of playing. “Well, I mean, it wasn’t even raining,” Plesac said of his frustration. “It’s kind of like they’re anticipating it. I was ready to play until we couldn’t play. I don’t think we should stop the game if we’re capable of playing at the moment.”
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Martín Pérez allowed four hits over seven strong innings to extend his dominant undefeated streak and beat fellow All-Star Paul Blackburn, leading the Texas Rangers to an 11-8 victory over the Oakland Athletics on Sunday. Pérez (8-2) had six strikeouts and won his career-best eighth straight decision. The first-time All-Star is unbeaten in his last 17 starts, passing Kyle Gibson for the Rangers’ single-season franchise record. “I (didn’t) even know that I have that kind of number,” Pérez said. “I’m just looking to feel comfortable every time when I go out there. How I believe in myself now – I know who I am and what I can do on the mound – is great.” Texas nearly let it all go to waste.
Oakland Athletics infielder Vimael Machin is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Texas Rangers. Machin is being replaced at third base by Sheldon Neuse versus Rangers starter Martin Perez. In 64 plate appearances this season, Machin has a .211 batting average with a .546 OPS, 1 home run,...
The San Diego Padres will start Trent Grisham (back) in centerfield for Monday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Grisham's back seized up on him after a collision at first base back on Saturday, and the veteran sat out yesterday's game as a precaution. He'll start in centerfield tonight and bat eighth while Esteury Ruiz sits.
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Vimael Machin scored on first baseman Nathaniel Lowe’s fielding error to snap a scoreless tie in the sixth inning, and the Oakland Athletics held off the Texas Rangers 3-1 on Saturday night. On a night when neither team did much offensively and both struggled defensively, the A’s broke through after Rangers reliever Dennis Santana (3-6) walked the bases loaded on 16 pitches. Matt Moore replaced Santana and gave up Seth Brown’s sharp grounder that Lowe misplayed as Machin scored. Chad Pinder’s sacrifice fly made it 2-0. “Santana got in some trouble with his command there and we took advantage of it and it led to an inning where we got some runs,” A’s manager Mark Kotsay said. “Guys were trying to stay within themselves, stay in the zone and feed off each other. That was a good example of them doing that.”
In his first start since his appearance at the 2022 MLB All-Star Game in Los Angeles, Paul Blackburn took the mound Sunday for the Athletics, who were looking to sweep the Texas Rangers at the Oakland Coliseum. However, it was a rocky afternoon for the 28-year-old against Texas. Blackburn gave...
BALTIMORE (AP) — Aaron Judge hit his major league-leading 37th home run, fellow All-Star Nestor Cortes pitched six sharp innings and the New York Yankees beat the Baltimore Orioles 6-0 on Sunday. Jose Trevino, another Yankees All-Star, produced the first four-hit game of his career. New York, with the...
