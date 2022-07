Temperatures across the Coachella Valley are noticeably cooler this weekend and are expected to stay below normal for the upcoming week. Rising humidity will produce muggy conditions over the next several days and increase chances for thunderstorms. A few thunderstorm cells popped up over our local mountains Sunday afternoon, even triggering a Flood Advisory for areas around Idyllwild. This is a sampling of how Monday and Tuesday may look.

IDYLLWILD-PINE COVE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO