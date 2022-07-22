ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Utah State History mulls ‘full circle’ name change, new ways to tell stories at 125

By CNN Newsource
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALT LAKE CITY (KSL) — As Utahns prepared for Pioneer Day celebrations 125 years ago, Gov. Heber Wells and representatives from all over the state gathered at a Salt Lake City hotel on July 22, 1897, to create the Utah State Historical Society. The relatively new state was...

