Utah State History mulls ‘full circle’ name change, new ways to tell stories at 125

It’s business as usual for late July weather-wise, EXCEPT for a possible return of monsoon moisture. The great monsoonal high sitting over the Four Corners Region continues to pump moisture north into the Desert Southwest. The overall weather pattern over the West Coast is pretty quiet, but there is a weak upper level low just off the California coast. This low will also act as a pump, pulling monsoon moisture into California late Monday into Tuesday. This moisture will brush past our coverage area Tuesday morning with a very slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm. This moisture is in the mid-levels and just deep enough to produce rain that could reach the ground, though likely not much—but also lightning. The threat will be highest to our north and east but that zone could expand into our area. It will be much clearer in the Monday model runs.

SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO