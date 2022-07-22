ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

A Tennessee man who scaled a wall to enter the US Capitol on Jan. 6 found guilty

By Marianna Bacallao
wpln.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Tennessee man who climbed his way into the U.S. Capitol on Jan 6. has been found guilty for his role in the insurrection. A federal jury convicted...

wpln.org

Comments / 11

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
State
Tennessee State
City
Cordova, TN
Business Insider

DC police officer confirms Trump had 'heated exchange' with Secret Service over going to the US Capitol, backing up Cassidy Hutchinson's bombshell January 6 testimony: CNN

A police officer has backed up testimony that Donald Trump fought with his Secret Service detail. According to CNN, the officer told the January 6 committee he witnessed a heated exchange. The testimony supports former the account shared by former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Capitol#Sentencing#Prison#Prime Time Movers#The Associated Press
The Independent

GOP lawmaker who gave Capitol tour the day before Jan 6 wants to investigate select committee

The Republican congressman who gave a tour of the US Capitol the day before the January 6 riot now wants to investigate the House select committee investigating the raid.Representative Barry Loudermilk of Georgia told Politico that he is interested in becoming chairman of the House Administration Committee if Republicans win the majority in November. Mr Loudermilk’s words come after Representative Rodney Davis, the ranking member of the committee, lost a member-on-member primary in Illinois to Representative Mary Miller. The committee is in charge of security on Capitol and is currently led by Democratic Representative Zoe Lofgren of California, who is...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Teens in a Louisiana juvenile facility are being sent to Angola prison. Experts say it’s not only cruel, it could violate the law.

Following a slew of alarming headlines about violence, mismanagement and frequent escapes from Louisiana’s juvenile lockups, the state’s governor offered a new solution this week: temporarily moving teens to the notorious Angola prison for adults. The decision tramples modern principles of juvenile justice and could lead to violations...
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Deadline

‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ Staffers Won’t Be Prosecuted After Arrest At Capitol

UPDATED: Staffers for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert won’t be prosecuted after their arrest last month for unlawful entry at the Capitol. In a statement, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Washington, D.C. said that they could not move forward with charges because those detained “were invited by Congressional staffers to enter the building in each instance and were never asked to leave by the staffers who invited them, though, members of the group had been told at various points by the Capitol Police that they were supposed to have an escort.”
WASHINGTON, DC
Vibe

50 Cent Reacts To Proposed Abortion Bill Requiring Men To Pay For Unborn Children

A new bill requiring the fathers of unborn children to pay child support from the moment of conception has a large segment of the nation up in arms. Various public figures have weighed in on the legislation proposed by America’s Republican Party. One entertainer who has appeared to take issue with the bill, dubbed the Unborn Child Support Act, is 50 Cent.
ELECTIONS
The Associated Press

Lawyer: Former president of North Carolina NAACP found dead

The Rev. T. Anthony Spearman, a civil rights advocate and former president of the North Carolina branch of the NAACP who also served as president of the N.C. Council of Churches, has been found dead, authorities said Wednesday. Spearman, 71, was found in his home on Tuesday, the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. The release indicated that either family or friends found him, but did not provide any further details. The death was confirmed earlier in the day by Mark Cummings, a Greensboro attorney who said he was representing Spearman. Cummings declined to provide additional details about the death and did not say what he was representing Spearman for. “In the mold of Dr. King, he truly was a drum major for justice,” Cummings said. “He saw the good in everybody in every situation, even those of his detractors, even those who would criticize him. He always found a way to see the best in them.”
People

Regretful Jan. 6 Rioter Apologizes to Capitol Police Officers After Testifying at House Hearing: PHOTOS

On Tuesday, after Capitol rioter Stephen Ayres testified before the Jan. 6 select committee, he apologized to Capitol Police officers. A devout follower of then-President Donald Trump, Ayres said he believed the 2020 election had been stolen — because Trump said so. Ayres testified that he "didn't actually plan to go down" to the Capitol, but after Trump alluded to marching alongside supporters there, the group made their way to the central government building. "We basically were just following what he said."
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy