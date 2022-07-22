ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upchurch 2019 LTL Merlot (Red Mountain)

 3 days ago

2019 was a banner year for Washington Merlot, and this is yet another example. A side project from Upchurch Vineyards,...

CNET

How to Make Distilled Water for Less at Home

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Distilled water is the purest form of water you can find: simple hydrogen and oxygen, with 99.9% of other minerals, chemicals and pollutants removed. It's used for a variety of things in medical settings and at home. And while you can buy distilled water at the store or on Amazon, if you use it often, it helps to know how to make your own. All you need is two pots, water, a stove and a few minutes of your time. Trust me, it's a game changer.
ARTnews

The Best Palette Knives for Painterly Experimentation

Click here to read the full article. Essential to any oil or acrylic painter’s practice is a great palette knife, or spatula. Artists employ them to combine colors, pastes, and other materials, and they can also be used to apply paint to canvas, with different sizes and shapes producing different effects. Even watercolorists can use them to scratch back into a work. Note that a painting knife—often with a curved neck or handle to keep the artist’s hands free from the painted surface—is technically a different tool, specifically designed for applying pigment to support, but painting and palette knives can...
House Digest

20 Rooms That Showcase The Perfection Of Pink Marble

In the past, the color pink has typically only been seen as feminine. Now, different shades of this beautiful color are being incorporated in modern, contemporary, and sophisticated designs. It's not just a color for women, as men can also enjoy this color as well in whatever style they please. We're lucky enough to enjoy different mediums of this color, such as paint, fabric, and tile. But pink marble is something on a whole other level that is capable of truly elevating our living quarters.
Gadget Flow

Golf Themed Whiskey Decanter Set has a handcrafted pine wood stand and mouth-blown glass

Show off your love for the sport when you have the Golf Themed Whiskey Decanter Set. With an eye-catching design, it is entirely handmade, from the handcrafted pine wood stand to the mouth-blown glass. Crafted with incredible attention to detail, it displays like a showpiece on your bar. Great for golf lovers, this unique decanter is something you and guests are sure to talk about. Pour your spirit of choice through the stainless steel funnel to fill the decanter. Then, pour yourself a drink with the airtight tap into a golf-ball-shaped whiskey glass. Additionally, it’s a great gift for whiskey lovers! When you place whiskey, wine, or spirits in a decanter, they breathe and open up more flavors. Not only that, but they also get to show off a bit. So you can do just that with this gift-worthy set, which also comes in a gorgeous matte black gift box.
