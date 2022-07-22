Ohio State misses out on four-star offensive lineman, Olaus Alinen

After a ton of momentum in the 2023 recruiting class, Ohio State has had some disappointing news as of late. OSU missed out on one of its priority linebacker recruits when Tackett Curtis chose USC over the Buckeyes, followed by running back Justice Haynes to Alabama over OSU, and now this.

On Friday, 4-star offensive tackle Olaus Alinen didn’t choose Ohio State, instead electing to give his verbal commitment to Alabama. There’s no doubt that it was a blow to a class that to date is still ranked as the No. 1 class in the country according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

Alinen is ranked as the No. 122 overall prospect and 14th offensive tackle in the 2023 recruiting cycle according to the 247Sports Composite. It began to look like Alabama had pulled ahead for his services, but there was still plenty of optimism about him electing to play his college football for Ohio State, but that will now no longer be the case, notwithstanding a change in heart before signing day.

Onward and upward as they say. There is still plenty of big fish out there for Ohio State to land, and it would sure help to get one of those in the recruiting net soon to polish off a class that will almost assuredly finish in the top five again.

