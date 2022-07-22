ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Goofy! Two Families Cause Massive Brawl At Walt Disney World

By Keenan &quot;HIGz&quot; Higgins
RNB Cincy 100.3
RNB Cincy 100.3
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MOq2n_0gptqq9r00

Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida is one of the happiest places on Earth. Well, that wasn’t exactly the case for two families who recently visited the magical amusement park only to get into a massive whirlwind of a brawl over a place in line inside Fantasyland.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER . SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE .

More than 20 people were involved in the melee captured on video (seen above), which TMZ describes as occurring near the exit of Mickey’s PhilharMagic theater. A woman left the line to retrieve a cell phone she’d misplaced in a wheelchair close by, only to get blocked by another family, in matching outfits no less, from rejoining her crew. That’s when things allegedly got physical, leaving one man with a gash in his chin that required medical attention.

Here’s a more detailed recollection of what caused the brawl given to Walt Disney World News Today below:

“Upon exiting the theater, the matching apparel family waited at the exit to confront them. A relative of the woman who had gone to get her phone said, ‘Listen, man, we don’t want trouble; we don’t appreciate you guys pushing my younger sister.’ It quickly escalated into a shouting match.

The family who did not have matching shirts reached out says the first person accosted was the guest who re-entered the line, with her brother engaging as a response. Shortly after, the brawl caught on camera broke out. In the skirmish, the group that contacted WDWNT reported having items broken or gone missing. In the end, all guests were escorted to separate Walt Disney World security locations for statements, with one member of the reporting guests’ family taken away in an ambulance due to a large laceration on his chin, with other members received cuts and bruises.”

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

A clearer version of the video was also provided to WDWNT, which you can watch below. In short, let’s just try to have nice things, y’all!


READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM :


HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
LiveScience

19 python babies and their massive mom nabbed in Florida nursery raid

Under the cover of darkness, two wildlife officials raided an invasive python's nest in a South Florida swamp and successfully wrestled 19 wriggling hatchlings and their mother into a bag and out of the protected habitat. The next day, one of the officials captured a second breeding female — measuring an astounding 17.5 feet (5.3 meters) long — from the exact same spot.
FLORIDA STATE
BIN: Black Information Network

Mall Slammed For 'Racist' Display Showing Black Man Preparing To Be Hanged

The Galleria at Sunset Mall in Las Vegas, Nevada is under fire for what many are calling a "racist" railroad display. According to a news release from the National Action Network, per 8NewsNow, “community members are outraged that a racist train display showing a Black man being prepared to be hung was tolerated and allowed at the mall for hundreds of children, families & community members to see.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Crime & Safety
TMZ.com

Families Throw Down in Massive Disney World Brawl, One Person Hospitalized

The Magic Kingdom's looking more like a WWE ring after 2 families went toe-to-toe in a massive brawl Wednesday ... reportedly sending someone out of the park in an ambulance. The tussle went down at Disney World in Orlando as tempers started to flare inside the theme park's Fantasyland. The families were near the exit of Mickey's PhilharMagic theater ... where a woman left the line to retrieve a cellphone she'd left on a nearby wheelchair.
ORLANDO, FL
WDW News Today

Guest Arrested at Disney’s Hollywood Studios After Security Discovered Gun in Bag

A man was arrested at Disney’s Hollywood Studios last month after security found a gun in his backpack at the entrance of the park, Fox 35 Orlando reports. Nathaniel Franco Freeman, 35, set off a contactless security scanner at the security checkpoint of Disney’s Hollywood Studios on June 25. He voluntarily placed his backpack on a security table to be inspected. He opened the zipper of the bag and then removed it from the table. He asked a woman he was with, “Did you take it out?”
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Themeparks#Travel Guide#Disney Parks#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Family Activities#Tmz#Walt Disney World News
Popculture

Disney Changes Name of Splash Mountain After 33 Years Amidst Overhaul

It's the end of an era for Splash Mountain. Disney announced in early July that they are officially changing the name of the fan-favorite attraction. Starting in 2024, the ride will feature a name based on The Princess and the Frog. Splash Mountain will now be known as Tiana's Bayou...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Disney Reveals Why Jungle Cruise Water Turned Pink at Disneyland

Guests visiting Disneyland on July 18 who came to the park may have been surprised that the water at Jungle Cruise had turned… pink? Jokes were cracked on social media as to the reason, but it was actually more innocuous than expected, according to the Orange County Register. Disneyland...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
Complex

Video Shows Families Fighting at Disney World, 1 Person Reportedly Taken to Hospital

A fight broke out between families at the Walt Disney World Resort Wednesday, with one person later requiring medical attention. According to the blog Walt Disney World News Today, a guest and their family were waiting in line for the PhilharMagic show when the person realized they had left their phone in their electric scooter, and went to retrieve it. When that person tried to reunite with their group, another family in matching clothing refused to allow the guest to return to their spot in the line, and pushed them in the back.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Cinemablend

A Classic Disneyland Attraction Is Coming To An End...Again

Disneyland will never be finished. It’s an often repeated statement that was first uttered by Walt Disney himself. Things are always changing, and while that means there will always be something new around the corner, it often means the end of something else to make room for that new stuff.
TRAVEL
Cinemablend

Wizard Of Oz Is Getting Its Own Theme Park Land, But You’ll Have Travel To Walk The Yellow Brick Road

When we visit theme parks it's because we want to experience our favorite movies in new and exciting ways. Today you can enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe at Disneyland Resort or pass through the gates of Jurassic World at the Universal Orlando Resort Velocicoaster. But it’s almost always new movies that get the new rides. However, one theme park is getting ready to open an entire theme park land dedicated to one of the most popular movies of all time, The Wizard of Oz. The only problem is if you want to experience the new Wizard of Oz land, you’ll need to take a trip to Australia.
TRAVEL
RNB Cincy 100.3

RNB Cincy 100.3

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

100.3 Cincy's R&B Station

 https://rnbcincy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy