Trenton, NJ

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the New Jersey Lottery’s “Pick 4” game were:

0-4-9-3, Fireball: 4

(zero, four, nine, three; Fireball: four)

