USC’s efforts to become more sustainable have reached into nearly every corner of the University Park and Health Science campuses — including the chemistry labs. At the USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences, Jessica Parr, associate professor (teaching) of chemistry, and Travis Williams, professor of chemistry, have recently implemented techniques to make their respective research labs greener, advancing both the university’s priorities and the best practices of their discipline.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO