Classical Theatre of Harlem brings a unique take to "Twelfth Night"

Head out to SRP Park to watch America’s pastime as the Augusta GreenJackets face off against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans from July 26 through July 31. Promotions during the weeklong home stand include Baseball Bingo, Clemson ‘Orange and Purple’ night, Braves World Series replica ring giveaway, and several post game fireworks opportunities. Tickets can be purchased online in advance, and game times are also listed online.
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – “Charlie Wilson and Friends” are making their way to the James Brown Arena. Charlie Wilson, also known as “Uncle Charlie,” is bringing his special brand entertainment to Augusta on Saturday, September 17th. Wilson has received many accolades over the years including...
According to Neil Gordon’s Augusta Business Daily, The Brunch House would like to move. The Brunch House, on Greene Street, is the latest incarnation of a popular breakfast stop. It used to be The Whistle Stop. ABD has learned that the owners have signed a letter of intent to...
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Mayor-Elect Garnett Johnson and the Host Committee announce Food Truck Family Fridays, a new community event launching Friday and continuing every month throughout the fall. The event starting this Friday will feature an array of food, beverage dessert trucks; live music and DJs; and activities for...
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- A new business is opening at the Augusta Mall thanks to a program aimed at minority business owners. Partner to Empower creates opportunities for entrepreneurs to launch their businesses in malls across the country by paying build out costs for their space. “I was so excited. I was so surprised, because actually […]
One of the best things about this job is getting a chance to mix and mingle in the community. There hasn’t been a lot of either in the past two years because of COVID-19. And, just when we thought we were out of the woods, we are starting to see high levels of the virus in many areas around us. Heck, even the president of our country recently tested positive and has “mild symptoms.”
Surrounded, by his family singing his favorite hymn, “How Great Thou Art”, Jeff joined the church triumphant on July 19, 2022,at his home in Aiken, SC. He is predeceased by his parents Arthur T. and Mary Elizabeth Griffis, a sister Lisa Delona Griffis and his niece Courtney Woodberry.
Augusta Overhead Door has been serving the CSRA for 47 years. Founded in 1975 by Jack Sheppard, Augusta Overhead Door became an authorized distributor of Overhead Door garage doors in 1980, becoming the area's leading provider of residential and commercial garage doors and openers. Augusta Overhead Door also offers loading dock equipment, high performance doors, electric gate operators and parts and garage door services.
Owner Katherine "Katie" Blume wants to make sure that Happy Spirits takes care of its customers. Blume recently spoke about the store’s way of giving back to its customers. “We have a free customer appreciation program for our customers,” Blume said. “We thrive to make every customer feel appreciated and taken care of. We also do military discounts.”
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Mokan Elite edges out Team Takeover 53-52, in a down to the wire victory to claim their Nike Peach Jam title. Mokan’s Kayden Fish led his team in scoring with 13 points, Trey Green scored nine and Omaha Biliew added eight to lead the way for MOKAN, which ends the summer […]
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As families get started on back-to-school shopping, some are struggling to make ends meet and rising costs are not helping. We caught up with some community members who are having back-to-school drives to support families. “The night before her getting ready for school laying her stuff...
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For the south Augusta community that uses the Jamestown Community Center, they’re looking for what’s next. Former District 4 Commissioner Sammie Sias used to oversee the center. Residents are confused as to who is running the center and if improvements are coming soon. “The...
You probably hear a lot about scams targeting you or older adults. But the FBI is warning parents about sextortion scams targeting kids. Plus, plenty of development projects going on around Augusta. Here are your top headlines.
BOLTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Family and town leaders are mourning the loss of 41-year-old Michael Clark, an army reservist who died Wednesday. Clark and nine other soldiers were injured after lightning struck the group during a training exercise at Fort Gordon in Augusta, Georgia. Clark was rushed to an army hospital, where he died from his injuries.
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities on Tuesday said they’d arrested a suspect in a shooting that injured a man a day earlier. The shooting happened around 11:10 a.m. Monday at Janwiches, 1403 Columbia Nitrogen Road, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say Sondrea Johnson, 31, shot...
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Parents and kids are getting ready for back to school, and in Columbia County, all district high schools will have new turf fields. This comes just in time for football season. Here’s how it will benefit the players and cost cut for the county. “All...
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person was killed in a shooting Tuesday morning, Richmond County sheriff’s deputies said. The shooting was reported at 10:43 a.m. at 2302 Wheeless Road, according to dispatchers. Anthony Lee Flowers, 33, of the 2300 block of Wheeless Road, was shot at least one time...
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division have charged Mateka Destanique Williams, 29, of Aiken, with the murder of William Henry Dunbar. SLED agents were requested by Chief James Gainey of the Williston Police Department on May 29 to investigate a homicide. An arrest warrant...
SANDERSVILLE, Ga. — Washington County Sheriff Joel Cochran says three people face charges after a mural in town was vandalized with a slur. The mural honors hometown Olympian and WNBA player, Allisha Gray. 13WMAZ’s Jessica Cha spoke with the mayor and some people in town about their reactions.
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After experiencing delays last year in bus service for students to and from school, districts are making some tweaks this year in Richmond and Columbia counties. Richmond County. In Richmond County, school start and end times have been adjusted to improve bus routes and ensure students...
