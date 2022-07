NEW YORK — A decades-old, mint condition Mickey Mantle baseball card could break a record at auction.The collector's item from 1952 features one of baseball's most celebrated and charismatic legends, and is widely regarded as one of just a handful in near-perfect condition.It's estimated the final cost of the card could exceed $10 million when the auction ends Aug. 27. The record is $6.6 million for a 1909 Honus Wagner card that was sold at auction a year ago, months after another 70-year-old Mantle card fetched $5.2 million.Interest was already heavy Monday when the auction debuted online, with bidding already up to...

