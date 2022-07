Over the past few years, it has become common to hear terms such as “woke” or “culturally competent” to describe an individual, organization, or community regarding awareness of social justice or political issues. These terms can imply “arriving” at an answer or having achieved some level of knowledge on topics like racial justice, equity, disability, gender and more. Some take pride in being described as “woke,” while others consider it an insult.

HEALTH ・ 7 DAYS AGO