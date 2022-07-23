Wes Moore wins Democratic nomination for Maryland governor, setting up race against conservative Dan Cox in November

WASHINGTON (AP) — Maryland's Republican governor, Larry Hogan, said Sunday he won't support the GOP gubernatorial nominee, Dan Cox, whom he once again described as a "Q-Anon" whack job."Hogan blamed the Democratic Governors Association and former President Donald Trump for Cox's victory in Tuesday's primary over Kelly Schulz, who was a cabinet secretary in Hogan's administration.The DGA spent large amounts of money on ads that described Cox as "too conservative for Maryland" and highlighted his connections to Trump — ads that may well have bolstered Cox's appeal to GOP primary voters.Hogan, who appeared Sunday on ABC's "This Week" and CNN's "State of the Union," said Cox's victory is "a win for the Democrats" because Cox has no chance of beating Democratic nominee Wes Moore in November in a state where Democrats have a huge natural advantage."I wouldn't let him in the governor's office, let alone vote for him for the governor's office," Hogan said of Cox on "This Week."While Hogan said he won't vote for Cox, he said he's unsure if he'll vote for Moore.(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

