ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Wes Moore wins Democratic nomination for Maryland governor, setting up race against conservative Dan Cox in November

By SAM JANESCH
mahoningmatters.com
 3 days ago

Wes Moore, a first-time candidate for elected office who built an energetic campaign against a crowded and robust field, has won the Democratic nomination for Maryland governor. A bestselling author and former nonprofit leader, Moore defeated former U.S. Labor Secretary Tom Perez as mail-in ballots were being tallied Friday,...

www.mahoningmatters.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Virginia and Maryland governors blast Biden AG Merrick Garland's failure to crack down on picketers outside Supreme Court justices' homes and back call for hardline stance after Kavanaugh assassination attempt

The marshal of the U.S. Supreme Court has asked Maryland and Virginia officials to enforce laws she says prohibit protesting outside the homes of the justices who live in the two states. 'For weeks on end, large groups of protesters chanting slogans, using bullhorns, and banging drums have protesting Justices'...
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Maryland State
Maryland Elections
CNN

The 10 Senate seats most likely to flip in 2022

With more than half of this year's competitive Senate matchups set, the overall electoral environment remains consistent: President Joe Biden's poor approval numbers, combined with a pervasive sense that the country is headed in the wrong direction, are weighing down Democrats looking to maintain control of Congress.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rushern Baker
Person
John
Person
Wes Moore
Person
Larry Hogan
Person
Donald Trump
Business Insider

Democratic political newcomer Wes Moore jumps to an early lead in Maryland gubernatorial primary: Live Results

Maryland is holding closely watched gubernatorial primaries on Tuesday. Polls in the state closed at 8 p.m. ET. Per Maryland law, election workers cannot start counting mail-in ballots until Thursday. Since there are at least 150,000 ballots that will not be processed until Thursday at the earliest, several races will likely not be be called on Election Day.
MARYLAND STATE
Fox News

Republican gubernatorial candidate in Maryland knocks Democratic group for meddling in state’s GOP primary

Republican gubernatorial candidate Kelly Schulz is criticizing the Democratic Governors Association for promoting her top rival, whom she calls a "fringe" and "unelectable" candidate, in next month’s GOP primary in Maryland. Schulz is taking aim at the DGA, the top organization helping Democratic candidates in gubernatorial races, for spending...
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#State Elections#Robin Hood Foundation#Democratic#U S Labor#The Associated Press#Republican#Commerce#Qanon
deseret.com

Why are Democrats in this state promoting a Trump candidate?

Maryland gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox has the endorsement of former President Donald Trump. The Republican state House delegate has promoted the false claim that Trump won the 2020 election. He called former Vice President Mike Pence a traitor. He opposed mask and vaccine mandates and abortion rights. Yet, the Democratic...
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
CBS Baltimore

Hogan says he won't support Cox for governor in November

WASHINGTON (AP) — Maryland's Republican governor, Larry Hogan, said Sunday he won't support the GOP gubernatorial nominee, Dan Cox, whom he once again described as a "Q-Anon" whack job."Hogan blamed the Democratic Governors Association and former President Donald Trump for Cox's victory in Tuesday's primary over Kelly Schulz, who was a cabinet secretary in Hogan's administration.The DGA spent large amounts of money on ads that described Cox as "too conservative for Maryland" and highlighted his connections to Trump — ads that may well have bolstered Cox's appeal to GOP primary voters.Hogan, who appeared Sunday on ABC's "This Week" and CNN's "State of the Union," said Cox's victory is "a win for the Democrats" because Cox has no chance of beating Democratic nominee Wes Moore in November in a state where Democrats have a huge natural advantage."I wouldn't let him in the governor's office, let alone vote for him for the governor's office," Hogan said of Cox on "This Week."While Hogan said he won't vote for Cox, he said he's unsure if he'll vote for Moore.(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy