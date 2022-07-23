White Sox have ground to make up in the second half of the 2022 season

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Tony Kemp homered and hit a two-run double, Skye Bolt added a two-run shot, and the Oakland Athletics held off the red-hot Houston Astros 7-5 on Monday night. Elvis Andrus added an insurance RBI single in the eighth for Oakland before closer Lou Trivino surrendered a solo homer to Chas McCormick, then finished for his ninth save by striking out Jeremy Peña with runners on first and second. AL West-leading Houston took its first defeat after a 5-0 start since the All-Star break. The Astros are an AL-best 28-10 dating to June 12 and are now 32-17 against the AL West. Peña homered in the first for Houston before Kemp’s tying drive leading off the third against right-hander Jake Odorizzi (4-3), who had been 4-0 over his previous seven starts.
The Washington Nationals and Juan Soto have been at odds regarding a contract extension. It certainly did not help when the Nationals did not pay for Soto’s flight to the All-Star Game. Soto reportedly already turned down a 15-year, $440 million contract. That has led many to believe that Soto is likely going to get traded before the MLB trade deadline August 2. If he were to get traded, Soto would be one of the best all-around players we have seen traded in recent years.
CHICAGO — Dylan Cease threw six innings in his third straight scoreless start, Leury Garcia and AJ Pollock homered, and the Chicago White Sox beat the Cleveland Guardians 6-3 on Sunday to salvage a four-game split. Eloy Jiménez went deep in his second second straight game, helping the White...
The Guardians and White Sox went back and forth throughout the whole game and each team had its own big innings. But the Guardians were able to get the 7-4 victory after a big ninth inning. Triston McKenzie started off the game rolling through the White Sox lineup until the...
