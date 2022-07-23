White Sox Release Concerning Injury Update On Luis Robert

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Tony Kemp homered and hit a two-run double, Skye Bolt added a two-run shot, and the Oakland Athletics held off the red-hot Houston Astros 7-5 on Monday night. Elvis Andrus added an insurance RBI single in the eighth for Oakland before closer Lou Trivino surrendered a solo homer to Chas McCormick, then finished for his ninth save by striking out Jeremy Peña with runners on first and second. AL West-leading Houston took its first defeat after a 5-0 start since the All-Star break. The Astros are an AL-best 28-10 dating to June 12 and are now 32-17 against the AL West. Peña homered in the first for Houston before Kemp’s tying drive leading off the third against right-hander Jake Odorizzi (4-3), who had been 4-0 over his previous seven starts.
Milwaukee Brewers catcher Victor Caratini is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Caratini is being replaced behind the plate by Elias Diaz versus Rockies starter Chad Kuhl. In 158 plate appearances this season, Caratini has a .241 batting average with a .791 OPS, 7 home runs,...
The Washington Nationals and Juan Soto have been at odds regarding a contract extension. It certainly did not help when the Nationals did not pay for Soto’s flight to the All-Star Game. Soto reportedly already turned down a 15-year, $440 million contract. That has led many to believe that Soto is likely going to get traded before the MLB trade deadline August 2. If he were to get traded, Soto would be one of the best all-around players we have seen traded in recent years.
CHICAGO — Dylan Cease threw six innings in his third straight scoreless start, Leury Garcia and AJ Pollock homered, and the Chicago White Sox beat the Cleveland Guardians 6-3 on Sunday to salvage a four-game split. Eloy Jiménez went deep in his second second straight game, helping the White...
The Red Sox have acquired veteran outfielder Abraham Almonte from the Brewers in exchange for cash considerations, per the club’s transactions log. Almonte, 33, should provide the Sox with experienced outfield depth at Triple-A Worcester. The WooSox were likely in need of some outfield help anyway with Jaylin Davis, Jarren Duran, and Rob Refsnyder all currently up in Boston.
San Diego Padres outfielder Trent Grisham is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the New York Mets. Grisham is being replaced in center field by Esteury Ruiz versus Mets starter Carlos Carrasco. In 352 plate appearances this season, Grisham has a .190 batting average with a .627 OPS, 10...
