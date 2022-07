The UFC returns to London this weekend, as Tom Aspinall and Paddy Pimblett return to the Octagon.Historically, UFC London has taken place once a year, but Saturday marks the second edition of the event in four months, following a scintillating card in March.FOLLOW LIVE: UFC London – latest fight updates from O2 ArenaBritish fighters shone in front of an animated crowd that night, with Tom Aspinall headlining a UFC event for the first time and securing a first-round stoppage win against Alexander Volkov. The British heavyweight is in the main event again this Saturday, taking on Curtis Blaydes in...

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO