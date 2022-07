Groceries and toiletries are essential items, and buying these goods is unavoidable. But the high cost of living is forcing Americans to get creative to save money. Inflation is the highest its ever been since 1891. More and more consumers are turning to dollar stores to get the stuff they need for their household. Foot traffic to dollar and discount shops are above pre-pandemic levels. The reason? Shoppers hope to extend their purchasing power and get more items. (source)

2 DAYS AGO