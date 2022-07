WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday emerged from five days of isolation after contracting the coronavirus, telling Americans that “COVID isn’t gone” but saying serious illness can be avoided with vaccines, booster shoots and treatments. “You don’t need to be president to get these tools,” he said. Biden had a mild bout with the virus that has killed millions of people around the world and disrupted daily life for more than two years. “God bless you all, and now I get to go back to the Oval Office,” he said as he finished his remarks in the Rose Garden and returned to the West Wing.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 19 MINUTES AGO