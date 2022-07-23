Internet Torn After Man Wanted to Leave Pregnant Wife to Visit Grandfather

It's no secret that most hourly wage workers don't get fair pay, and the ones starting out often get a raw deal. One teenage babysitter got the shock of her life when a set of parents paid her $350 for babysitting their kids and dogs when they went for a night out. She was expecting $20 but was in for a pleasant surprise. The person who paid the babysitter thought it was a fair deal and shared the story on Reddit where it went viral and also sparked a debate. Many praised the person for paying a fair wage, while some argued that they were setting a very high standard that other parents couldn't follow through, and yet others blamed a system that made basic services unaffordable.

