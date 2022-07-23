ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Internet Torn After Man Wanted to Leave Pregnant Wife to Visit Grandfather

By Ashley Gale
 3 days ago
"You have a lifetime of memories with your Grandpa, you will NEVER get another chance to support your wife through the birth of this child," one user...

magnoliagirl12
2d ago

Ehhh honestly I couldn't imagine telling my husband he couldn't see his grandfather 💔 😢 especially if they were super close there will be resentment

Allyson PD
2d ago

I love that they made a compromise that worked for THEM. It might not be for everyone but they both respected each other enough to figure it out. congratulations on the baby and condolences on your grandpa

Racistnotallowed
1d ago

You only get one him and you can have several kids and be there for them till it's your time to move on. Respect is respect there is no comparison some people can just be so selfish they forget all respect just to fullfil their wishes.

Our son banned us from his wedding because we’re ‘not good enough’ for his in-laws – so now we’re selling his house

FURIOUS parents have claimed their ungrateful son uninvited them from his wedding despite living rent-free in their second home - and now plan to sell it from under him. After expecting to celebrate their son's wedding later this year, the stunned parents were instead told not to attend as they would "embarrass" the bride-to-be.
'Miracle' Baby Born With 4 Legs, 4 Arms; Now Has Religious Following

Born with an extra pair of legs and arms, a baby in India has been hailed as a "miracle of nature." Delivered over the weekend in Hardoi, north of India, pictures of the baby from The Independent showed what appears to be an extra pair of arms and legs attached to its stomach. Weighing 6.5 lbs, the baby was born at the Shahabad Community Health Center in Uttar Pradesh. Its gender was not revealed.
First-time babysitter 'lost her mind' after parent paid her $350. She had only expected $20.

It's no secret that most hourly wage workers don't get fair pay, and the ones starting out often get a raw deal. One teenage babysitter got the shock of her life when a set of parents paid her $350 for babysitting their kids and dogs when they went for a night out. She was expecting $20 but was in for a pleasant surprise. The person who paid the babysitter thought it was a fair deal and shared the story on Reddit where it went viral and also sparked a debate. Many praised the person for paying a fair wage, while some argued that they were setting a very high standard that other parents couldn't follow through, and yet others blamed a system that made basic services unaffordable.
