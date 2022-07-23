Internet Torn After Man Wanted to Leave Pregnant Wife to Visit Grandfather
"You have a lifetime of memories with your Grandpa, you will NEVER get another chance to support your wife through the birth of this child," one user...www.newsweek.com
"You have a lifetime of memories with your Grandpa, you will NEVER get another chance to support your wife through the birth of this child," one user...www.newsweek.com
Ehhh honestly I couldn't imagine telling my husband he couldn't see his grandfather 💔 😢 especially if they were super close there will be resentment
I love that they made a compromise that worked for THEM. It might not be for everyone but they both respected each other enough to figure it out. congratulations on the baby and condolences on your grandpa
You only get one him and you can have several kids and be there for them till it's your time to move on. Respect is respect there is no comparison some people can just be so selfish they forget all respect just to fullfil their wishes.
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 18