Following a season in which they once again failed to reach the NFL playoffs, the Denver Broncos have made some head-turning moves in the 2022 NFL offseason in hopes of not just getting out of the cellar in the AFC West division, but also winning the division title and becoming a legitimate threat to win the Super Bowl. For one, they landed superstar quarterback Russell Wilson, who knows a thing or two about bringing home the Vince Lombardi Trophy. On the other side of the ball, the Broncos added Randy Gregory to further fortify their pass rush. Gregory should play a critical role for Denver’s stop unit, especially since the team plays in the AFC West — arguably the division with the best quarterbacks.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO