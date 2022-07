BOSTON -- Statement made. The Blue Jays have kicked the door down to open the second half, sweeping the Red Sox at Fenway Park by a combined score of 40-10. With Toronto at its best and Boston at its worst, this was as lopsided a series as you’ll see all season, changing the outlook of the AL Wild Card race and sending the Blue Jays home atop a tidal wave of momentum. Coming off a first half that felt like a long, drawn-out failure to launch, three scorching days in Boston have finally shown what the 2022 Blue Jays are capable of doing.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO