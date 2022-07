The Waco Police Department has identified an uptick in two “crimes of opportunity” that can take victims by surprise: bank “jugging” and trailer theft. Bank jugging occurs when offenders park outside banks and wait for customers to walk in and out of the building. When the customer leaves the bank with money, the offender follows the victim to the next location and breaks into the vehicle to retrieve the money, police said in a news release Friday.

WACO, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO