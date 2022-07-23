PHOTOS: Atlanta Braves power through Shohei Ohtani in victory over Angels

Saturday night brought one of the strangest ejections to date this MLB season in a game between the Los Angeles Angels and the Atlanta Braves. Angels manager Phil Nevin quickly became agitated with the umpires after a controversial check-swing call on Braves third baseman Austin Riley was deemed to not be a swing in the bottom of the fourth inning. This call came back to cost the Angels, as Riley then went on to hit a two-run home run in the same at-bat after what would have been strike three was not called.

ANAHEIM, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO