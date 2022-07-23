PHOTOS: Atlanta Braves power through Shohei Ohtani in victory over Angels

Saturday night brought one of the strangest ejections to date this MLB season in a game between the Los Angeles Angels and the Atlanta Braves. Angels manager Phil Nevin quickly became agitated with the umpires after a controversial check-swing call on Braves third baseman Austin Riley was deemed to not be a swing in the bottom of the fourth inning. This call came back to cost the Angels, as Riley then went on to hit a two-run home run in the same at-bat after what would have been strike three was not called.
The Los Angeles Angels will attempt to avoid the three-game sweep as they face off with the Atlanta Braves on Sunday. It is time to continue our MLB odds coverage with an Angels-Braves prediction and pick. The Braves defeated the Angels 7-2 on Saturday, winning for the second day in...
The Aug. 2 MLB trade deadline is a mere 10 days away, which means teams are trying to sort out whether they're buying, selling, or holding as that date approaches. Accordingly, this is also Rumor Season in MLB, and we're here to round up what's out there. Now let's jump into Saturday's buzz.
Left-hander Dallas Keuchel joined his third organization of the year when he agreed to a minor league deal with the Texas Rangers on Monday. The 34-year-old veteran will report to Triple-A Round Rock later this week, the Rangers announced. Keuchel, a former Cy Young Award winner, began the season with...
A pair of young prospects represented the Red Sox in the 2022 Dominican Summer League All-Star Game in San Cristobal on Sunday. Armando Sierra served as the American League’s starting first baseman and went 0-for-2 with a flyout and groundout before being replaced at first base by Astros prospect Waner Luciano in the middle of the fifth inning.
Raimel Tapia had three hits and four RBIs and the visiting Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Boston Red Sox 8-4 Sunday afternoon to complete a three-game series sweep. Tapia finished the series with 10 RBIs in just two games. He had six RBIs in Toronto’s 28-5 win in the series opener on Friday and didn’t play Saturday.
