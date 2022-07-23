ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

FLAMES ACQUIRE HUBERDEAU, WEEGAR

NHL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJONATHAN HUBERDEAU - LEFT WING. HEIGHT: 6'1" WEIGHT: 202 lbs. DRAFTED: FLA - 1st round (3rd overall) in the 2011 NHL Draft. Huberdeau, a native of Saint-Jerome, Quebec, had 30 goals and 85 assists for 115 points last season with Florida. Huberdeau finished tied for second for the most points in...

www.nhl.com

Yardbarker

Huberdeau Unhappy About Way Trade Went Down in Florida

There is chatter coming out of Florida that recently-traded forward Jonathan Huberdeau isn’t terribly pleased with the way his trade came down out of the Panthers organization. This is not to say he’s hesitant about joining the Calgary Flames, only that he was expecting more love from the Panthers.
NHL
markerzone.com

THE CALGARY FLAMES ALREADY RECEIVING INTEREST IN JONATHAN HUBERDEAU

After Friday night's Blockbuster™ trade between the Calgary Flames and the Florida Panthers, Calgary is already receiving calls on newly acquired F Jonathan Huberdeau. David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period reported that other teams, Huberdeau's expiring contract in mind, have wondered if Calgary will simply flip the 100-point scorer. As opposed to doing that whole 'contract' thing a year from now.
NHL
NHL

Detroit signs Robert Hagg to one-year contract

DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings today signed defenseman Robert Hagg to a one-year contract with an average annual value of $800,000. Hagg, 27, split the 2021-22 season between the Florida Panthers and Buffalo Sabres, recording nine points (1-8-9) and 35 penalty minutes in 64 games. The 6-foot-2, 207-pound blueliner has skated in 300 career NHL games with the Panthers (2021-22), Sabres (2021-22) and Philadelphia Flyers (2016-21), notching 56 points (14-42-56), a plus-four rating and 178 penalty minutes. He also registered three assists in 14 postseason appearances with the Flyers, helping the team reach the second round of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Additionally, Hagg has compiled 50 points (16-34-50) and 142 penalty minutes in 202 games with the American Hockey League's Adirondack/Lehigh Valley Phantoms from 2013-17.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Canadiens News and Rumors: Dvorak, Byron, Price, and More

There is also discussion that Pierre-Luc Dubois isn’t long for a Habs sweater, Christian Dvorak may be shipped out, and Carey Price could be healthy and ready for a full NHL season. Plus, the arrival of a local defenceman to help Montreal’s power play, and veteran Canadiens forward Paul Byron is making news off the ice for all the right reasons as a hero.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Flames, Predators, Oilers, Canadiens

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Matthew Tkachuk reveals his reason for wanting to leave the Calgary Flames. Meanwhile, were the Nashville Predators ever a serious contender to land the forward before he went to the Florida Panthers?. The Edmonton Oilers are not done shopping in free agency, according to...
NHL

SOCIAL BUZZ - 25.07.22

Schwindt excited for new opportunity after being traded to Calgary. It was a blockbuster trade that shook the hockey world. Everyone was talking about it Friday night when it was announced, except for a player that was actually part of the deal - Cole Schwindt. Because he had no idea...
NHL
Yardbarker

Flames News & Rumors: Tkachuk, Huberdeau Mangiapane, & More

In this edition of Calgary Flames News & Rumors, a massive trade was pulled off over the weekend as general manager (GM) Brad Treliving acquired Jonathan Huberdeau, Mackenzie Weegar and more from the Florida Panthers in exchange for Matthew Tkachuk. In other news, Andrew Mangiapane’s agent recently let it be known that his client is more than willing to stay in Calgary on a long-term deal. Meanwhile, Johnny Gaudreau released a short story explaining his decision to join the Columbus Blue Jackets. Last but not least, the Flames officially confirmed the signing of 23-year-old Ben Jones on Thursday afternoon.
SUNRISE, FL
NHL

Ottawa Senators sign forward Jayce Hawryluk to a one-year, two-way contra

OTTAWA - The Ottawa Senators announced today that the team has signed forward Jayce Hawryluk to a one-year, two-way contract. The agreement holds a value $750,000 in the National Hockey League and $170,000 in the American Hockey League. A native of Roblin, Man., Hawryluk, 26, spent the 2021-22 campaign with...
NHL
NHL

BLOG: Hitting the links for Hyman

TORONTO, ON - The Oilers GTA crew was out in full force on Monday to hit the links in support of teammate Zach Hyman and his Celebrity Golf Classic at Oakdale Golf & Country Club. Team captain Connor McDavid, as well as defencemen Darnell Nurse and Evan Bouchard, forwards Ryan...
GOLF
NHL

Yager among top 2023 draft picks to play for Canada at Hlinka Gretzky Cup

CALGARY -- Brayden Yager, a potential first-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, was among the 23 players selected to represent Canada at the 2022 Hlinka Gretzky Cup. The tournament, which features some of the top under-18 players, will be played July 31-Aug. 6 in Red Deer, Alberta. "It's like...
NHL
NHL

Stars hire DeBoer as coach, sign forward Marchment

Add Miller for defensive depth in bid to return to playoffs. After the NHL Draft, free agency and other offseason moves, NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2022-23 regular season, which starts Oct. 7. Today, the Dallas Stars:. 2021-22 season: 46-30-6, fourth in Central Division;...
NHL
NHL

Red Wings and Griffins extend affiliation for five years

The 20-year-old affiliation has covered the most successful run in Griffins' franchise history, highlighted by the first two championships in the history of professional hockey in Grand Rapids in 2013 and 2017. Additionally, the proximity between the two teams makes it one of the most convenient NHL/AHL partnerships, as Little Caesars Arena is located just 157 miles away from Van Andel Arena, home to the Griffins since the franchise's inception in 1996-97.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Ground Control - Episode 137 (Pierre-Luc Dubois)

Winnipeg Jets : Ground Control · Ground Control - Episode 137 (Pierre-Luc Dubois) Pierre-Luc Dubois joins the Ground Control Podcast to recap a busy few days since signing a one-year contract with the Jets. The 24-year-old also touches on his excitement to meet the new coaching staff, his chemistry with Kyle Connor, plus he offers a scouting report on his former Columbus teammate, Kevin Stenlund!
NHL
NHL

Ducks Sign Lundestrom to Two-Year Contract Extension

The Ducks have signed center Isac Lundestrom to a two-year contract extension through the 2023-24 NHL season. Lundestrom, 22 (11/6/99), has collected 22-22=44 points and 24 penalty minutes (PIM) in 151 career games with the Ducks since his debut in 2018-19. The 6-0, 193-pound forward scored 16-13=29 points with 14 PIM in 80 games in 2021-22, establishing career highs in points, goals, assists, shorthanded goals (4) and appearances. He tied the franchise record for single-season shorthanded goals (also Corey Perry in 2010-11), while ranking tied for third among NHL leaders in the category.
ANAHEIM, CA
NHL

Capitals Name Scott Allen Assistant Coach

ARLINGTON, Va. - The Washington Capitals have named Scott Allen as an assistant coach, senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today. Allen, who will primarily work with the Capitals' forwards and penalty kill, will join assistant coaches Kevin McCarthy, Blaine Forsythe and goaltending coach Scott Murray on head coach Peter Laviolette's staff.
WASHINGTON, DC
NHL

Minten impresses Maple Leafs as prospect with 'cerebral' approach

TORONTO -- Fraser Minten only recently began to dream about a future in the NHL. Unlike some kids, who grow up focused on reaching the League from as early as they can remember, the 18-year-old center prospect, selected by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the second round (No. 38) of the 2022 NHL Draft, played lower-level minor hockey in West Vancouver, British Columbia, until the age of 14.
NHL
NHL

Campbell meets young player, keeps fan's goalie card for good luck

Oilers goalie met 6-year-old fan at meet-and-greet in St. Catharines, Ontario. Jack Campbell has a new good luck charm. Campbell met 6-year-old Levi Little at a shopping mall in St. Catharines, Ontario on Saturday, and will remember the young fan on every game day moving forward. Levi is a goalie...
NHL
NHL

Blue Jackets sign Gaudreau, Gudbranson to help playoff chances

Forward had 115 points last season; defenseman brings size, veteran presence. After the NHL Draft, free agency and other offseason moves, NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2022-23 regular season, which starts Oct. 7. Today, the Columbus Blue Jackets:. 2021-22 season: 37-38-7, sixth in Metropolitan...
COLUMBUS, OH
NHL

Matheson: A tour to remember

MONTREAL -- Visiting the Canadiens' locker room and touring the facilities was everything Mike Matheson hoped it would be and more. The 28-year-old Pointe-Claire native beamed with pride as he explored his new digs at the Bell Centre for the first time since being acquired from the Penguins on July 16.
NHL

