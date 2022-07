BALTIMORE -- The drawing for the $830 million Mega Millions jackpot is tonight at 11 p.m. All day, Baltimoreans have been lining up to get a chance at the prize. Dozens of people flocked Canton Market on Boston Street on Tuesday to buy tickets for the drawing. Sales have surged as the jackpot has increased. "It would be amazing . . . it would be beyond amazing," said Eliza Craft, a Federal Hill resident who was playing the game for the first time. The jackpot is the third-largest ever in the game's history and the fourth-largest lottery jackpot. The cash value for the prize...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 14 HOURS AGO