ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint George, UT

GALLERY: City officials, residents celebrate new fire station in St. George

By Kayla Winn, KUTV
kmyu.tv
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. GEORGE, Utah (KUTV) — As the fifth station in the city to be staffed full-time, a new fire station in St. George was opened Friday morning. The new Fire Station 9 is located at 2225 East...

kmyu.tv

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kmyu.tv

Sinkhole leads to road closure in St. George

ST. GEORGE, Utah (KUTV) — A passenger car was towed out of a sinkhole after it had opened in the road due to a water line break. Officials did not initially say if there were any injuries from the scene on Monday, but did confirm that the driver was OK.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
QSR magazine

Pinkbox Doughnuts Opens First Location Outside of Nevada

Pinkbox Doughnuts, the Las Vegas founded doughnut brand known for its one-of-a-kind menu of 70+ rotating doughnuts, announces the grand opening of its first out-of-state location in St. George, Utah. Pinkbox St. George will begin welcoming customers Saturday, August 13th with the new location showcasing a unique Utah-themed doughnut in addition to its full lineup of tasty treats, its collection of branded merchandise, and its signature, whimsical décor throughout the shop of pink drips on the walls, 3-dimensional sprinkles, and pink floor stripes. The 2,700 square foot St. George location includes a drive-thru and a patio, complete with a doughnut table and oversized Instagram-able pink doughnut statue with sprinkles in front.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
City
Saint George, UT
City
St. George, UT
State
Utah State
Local
Saint George, UT Government
ABC4

NWS: Flash Flood Watch issued for Monday in parts of Utah

UTAH (ABC4) – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Flash Flood Watch for several recreational areas and National Parks throughout the state. NWS says portions of Southern Utah will be affected, including Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity, Glen Canyon Recreation Area, Lake Powell, Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument, Western Canyonlands, Lower Washington County, and Zion National Park. The Watch will be in effect from Monday morning through Monday evening.
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

New cookie shop taking Utah by storm

Dirty Dough is a new cookie location that has us all craving more. The company was started by a college student in Arizona selling the product out of his apartment. People loved the cookies so much that he upgraded to a storefront. He sold the company and they have been developing the brand for the past year and getting it ready to franchise.
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy