NEW ROADS, La. (BRPROUD) – The New Roads community is being asked to donate blood for a New Roads Police officer. Travon Smith was injured in an accident on July 17 and has undergone many surgeries. LifeShare Blood Center will be set up at the Pointe Coupee Fire District 5 Training Center and the New Roads Police Department from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Smith is also an honorary firefighter for Pointe Coupee Fire District 2.

NEW ROADS, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO