New Jersey and New York waters are becoming a feeding hotspot for humpback whales 🐋!!!. According to research done by Rutgers University, this area is becoming more and more populated with humpback whales as the overall population continues to grow. They believe this could be due to the current Menhaden population being extremely high. Menhaden is a small baitfish that mainly resides between Nova Scotia and Florida. The main, closer to shore, Humpback sightings are of juvenile whales. Researchers believe this is due to the larger amount of courage and lack of experience in the younger marine mammals.

CAPE MAY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO