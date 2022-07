Extra! Extra! We have an IMMEDIATE opening for a seasonal Customer Service Sales Associates. Come join The Wetlands Institute’s team and help us make a difference!. As a customer service sales associate, you’ll be the public face of the Institute – welcoming visitors at the front desk, answering their questions, and ensuring that they don’t miss out all the fun we have to offer! Most importantly, you’ll be helping people make lifelong connections to nature, and supporting the critical work we do here on behalf of the wetlands and all who depend on them.

JOBS ・ 14 HOURS AGO