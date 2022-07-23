ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Husker Camp Countdown: No. 18 Nouredin Nouili

HuskerExtra.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe World-Herald is counting down the top 50...

huskerextra.com

HuskerExtra.com

Husker Camp Countdown: No. 16 Myles Farmer

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the season. After logging 30 tackles and an interception last season as a part-time starter, Farmer is the odds-on favorite to be a leader in NU’s secondary. But, unlike teammate and buddy...
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

Husker Camp Countdown: No. 17 Tommi Hill

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the season. Nebraska would love to see Hill follow a similar trajectory to Cam Taylor-Britt who, as a sophomore, began to come into his own as a cornerback. Hill has similar size and...
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

McKewon: BTN analyst sees one-score games as key to Nebraska’s fate in 2022

LINCOLN — First things first: Gerry DiNardo thinks Nebraska’s football schedule — how hard it has been for several years — is a thing. It’s not a thing NU coach Scott Frost can unpack without being accused of whining but DiNardo, lead studio analyst for Big Ten Network, knows six straight games against Ohio State is tough.
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

Shatel: Can Scott Frost, the once-clutch quarterback, become the clutch coach?

There was The Splash by Lake Washington. The Fake Trap. The Quarterback Draw. A native son running for daylight and vindication. We can’t forget first down at the 33, 1:02 left and Mizzou ready to party. Undefeated season on the line. Matt Davison got the catch and credit, but his buddy the quarterback directed the clutch drive that led to the miracle.
LINCOLN, NE

