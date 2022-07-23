Husker Camp Countdown: No. 18 Nouredin Nouili

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the season. After logging 30 tackles and an interception last season as a part-time starter, Farmer is the odds-on favorite to be a leader in NU’s secondary. But, unlike teammate and buddy...
The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the season. Nebraska would love to see Hill follow a similar trajectory to Cam Taylor-Britt who, as a sophomore, began to come into his own as a cornerback. Hill has similar size and...
Nebraska basketball released its completed nonconference schedule Monday. The Huskers will open the season hosting Maine (Nov. 7) and UNO (Nov. 10). The Huskers will also play buy games against Arkansas Pine Bluff (Nov. 20) and Division-II Queens University of Charlotte (Dec. 20) NU could play up to seven high-major...
Summer is over for Nebraska. Fall camp has arrived. Senior tight end Chancellor Brewington felt the change last week when players and coaches met after their last workout. Now it’s a matter of weeks — not months — until the Huskers are in Ireland and a prove-it season kicks off. Every moment until then counts.
LINCOLN — First things first: Gerry DiNardo thinks Nebraska’s football schedule — how hard it has been for several years — is a thing. It’s not a thing NU coach Scott Frost can unpack without being accused of whining but DiNardo, lead studio analyst for Big Ten Network, knows six straight games against Ohio State is tough.
There was The Splash by Lake Washington. The Fake Trap. The Quarterback Draw. A native son running for daylight and vindication. We can’t forget first down at the 33, 1:02 left and Mizzou ready to party. Undefeated season on the line. Matt Davison got the catch and credit, but his buddy the quarterback directed the clutch drive that led to the miracle.
