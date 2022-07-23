Husker Camp Countdown: No. 18 Nouredin Nouili

There was The Splash by Lake Washington. The Fake Trap. The Quarterback Draw. A native son running for daylight and vindication. We can’t forget first down at the 33, 1:02 left and Mizzou ready to party. Undefeated season on the line. Matt Davison got the catch and credit, but his buddy the quarterback directed the clutch drive that led to the miracle.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO