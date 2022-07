Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts is no stranger to featuring in some of the most tense-filled games in MLB. Over his opening six years in the majors, Betts often delivered for the Boston Red Sox in their heated rivalry matchups against the New York Yankees. Now in Los Angeles, he is a regular in what one can argue is the best rivalry in the National League today with the Dodgers and Giants.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO