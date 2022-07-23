ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Team records on both sides fall as Jays crush Red Sox 28-5

By Field Level Media
 3 days ago

Raimel Tapia had a career-best six RBIs, including four on an...

Former Boston Red Sox Shortstop Has Reportedly Died

A former Boston Red Sox infielder has reportedly passed away from cancer. According to reports out of the Dominican Republic, former Red Sox shortstop Julio Valdez has died at the age of 66. Valdez, a native of San Cristobal, Dominican Republic, played for the Red Sox from 1980-83. "Former Red...
Red Sox get embarrassed by Blue Jays in lopsided 28-5 loss

The Red Sox were embarrassed by the Blue Jays at Fenway Park on Friday night. In its first game back from the All-Star break, Boston fell to Toronto by a final score of 28-5 to drop to 48-46 on the season. Nathan Eovaldi, making his 14th start of the year,...
Sunday Is A HUGE Day For This Boston Red Sox Legend

Sunday, July 24, will be a big day for the Boston Red Sox and David Ortiz. The MLB legend will be inducted into the Baseball Hall fo Fame. National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum: "Big Papi is in town this weekend... David Ortiz changed the course of Boston Red Sox history. Now, he will be inducted into baseball's greatest fraternity. Join us on July 24 for the 2022 Induction Ceremony!"
Cora laments team's play after Jays sweep Red Sox: 'It's really bad'

Following another dismal showing against the division-rival Toronto Blue Jays, Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora expressed his displeasure with his team's current play. "The brand of baseball we're playing is awful," Cora said, according to Christopher Smith of MassLive. "We're not catching the ball. We're not putting (together) good...
