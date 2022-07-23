Team records on both sides fall as Jays crush Red Sox 28-5

A former Boston Red Sox infielder has reportedly passed away from cancer. According to reports out of the Dominican Republic, former Red Sox shortstop Julio Valdez has died at the age of 66. Valdez, a native of San Cristobal, Dominican Republic, played for the Red Sox from 1980-83. "Former Red...
The New York Yankees have emerged as ‘serious contenders’ for Andrew Benintendi. Why he makes sense for the Yankees, and not Boston Red Sox. The Yankees have emerged as one of the favorites for Benintendi, while Boston continues to wallow in a recent losing streak. A 28-run outburst by the Toronto Blue Jays against Red Sox pitching won’t help matters, either.
According to Mark Feinsand of MLB. com, the New York Yankees are "serious contenders" for Kansas City Royals All-Star Andrew Benintendi. Feinsand: "The Yankees have emerged as “serious contenders” for Royals LF Andrew Benintendi, per source." Benintendi made his first All-Star Game this year, but he has been...
The Boston Red Sox were completely thrashed by the Toronto Blue Jays in a 28-5 loss on Friday night. Not only was their pitching crushed, but their fielding was also atrocious. The Red Sox were down 6-0 in the top of the third, and Raimel Tapia was batting with the...
BOSTON — It has been said that no lead is safe at Boston’s Fenway Park. Friday night was a rare -- and painful -- exception for the Red Sox, who fell into a hole early and never recovered. Raimel Tapia hit an inside-the-park grand slam after Boston center...
Blue Jays pitcher Alek Manoah is one of the more lively personalities in baseball. That personality was on display at the All-Star Game, especially when Manoah was mic’d up on the mound. It was great. But that was just an exhibition game. Actual competition gets Manoah really fired up,...
The Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Boston Red Sox 28-5 at Fenway Park on Friday night. No, that is not a typo. Toronto came into Boston fresh out of the All-Star break and embarrassed the Red Sox. The Red Sox now find themselves in fourth place and just two games...
The Red Sox were embarrassed by the Blue Jays at Fenway Park on Friday night. In its first game back from the All-Star break, Boston fell to Toronto by a final score of 28-5 to drop to 48-46 on the season. Nathan Eovaldi, making his 14th start of the year,...
Sunday, July 24, will be a big day for the Boston Red Sox and David Ortiz. The MLB legend will be inducted into the Baseball Hall fo Fame. National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum: "Big Papi is in town this weekend... David Ortiz changed the course of Boston Red Sox history. Now, he will be inducted into baseball's greatest fraternity. Join us on July 24 for the 2022 Induction Ceremony!"
"The brand of baseball we’re playing is awful." When the series against the Blue Jays began, it felt as though the Red Sox had at least a chance to start fresh and put their inconsistency in the past. Sure, the odds were stacked against them, with injuries mounting, a...
A bad weekend only got worse for the Red Sox on Sunday afternoon as they were swept by the Blue Jays. Boston fell to Toronto by a final score of 8-4, marking its fifth straight loss to drop back to .500 (48-48) for the first time since June 5. Brayan...
Following another dismal showing against the division-rival Toronto Blue Jays, Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora expressed his displeasure with his team's current play. "The brand of baseball we're playing is awful," Cora said, according to Christopher Smith of MassLive. "We're not catching the ball. We're not putting (together) good...
