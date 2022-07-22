Louisiana State Bond Commission delays $39M for New Orleans due to city's stance on abortion law

Louisiana Treasurer Urging Disability Service Expansion that would Affect Savings Accounts for the Disabled. Louisiana – Louisiana Treasurer John M. Schroder said on July 26, 2022, that he is urging the approval of federal legislation that will increase the number of Louisiana individuals with disabilities who are eligible for Achieving a Better Life Experience (ABLE) accounts. This measure will enhance the Americans with Disabilities Act, which will mark its 25th anniversary on July 26 after being enacted into law in 1990. The ABLE Act was passed into law in 2014, allowing those who acquired or developed a disability before the age of 26 to save money without risking losing their federal disability benefits.

