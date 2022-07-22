ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Louisiana State Bond Commission delays $39M for New Orleans due to city's stance on abortion law

By Victor Skinner
thecentersquare.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) — The Louisiana State Bond Commission on Thursday delayed approval of $39 million in borrowing for the New Orleans Sewerage & Water Board after local officials vowed to defy the state's abortion ban. Deputy Attorney General Emily Andrews told the bond commission that withholding financing...

www.thecentersquare.com

Comments / 2

Jake Fry
4d ago

You know I know a oxymoron when I see one.The sign that says abortion is health care hits it right on the head. kapow. That poor poor baby has no voice. They just want to murder it

Reply
3
 

