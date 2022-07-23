ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, TN

Mega Millions reaches third highest jackpot

By Jessica Davis
WBBJ
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSON, Tenn. — The Mega Millions jackpot has reached more than $660 million. After no one had the winning numbers on July 19, more people are a little more eager to play. “Rarely, rarely. Not even when the jackpot is that high,” said Lorna Chambers, a lottery...

www.wbbjtv.com

Daily Mail

Maryland mom wins third six figure lottery prize in three years by targeting older scratch-off ticket games that still have large unclaimed prizes

A Maryland couple have won their third six-figure lottery prize in three years after devising a strategy they say dramatically boosts the chances of winning. The unnamed stay-at-home mom, 30, and her husband recently scooped $100,000 on a $100,000 Lucky Game scratch-off ticket, and said they did so by targeting older games with large, unclaimed prizes.
Tennessee Lookout

24 Tennessee counties newly at “high risk” for COVID, as infections rise across the state

If it seems like more people in your orbit have been coming down with COVID recently, it’s not your imagination. COVID is spreading again, not yet at the same high levels of last spring, but the disease is experiencing a noticeable spike in Tennessee and across the country. One in four Tennessee counties is now […] The post 24 Tennessee counties newly at “high risk” for COVID, as infections rise across the state appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
CBS Boston

No Mega Millions winner, jackpot grows to $630 million

BOSTON - The Mega Millions jackpot has grown to $630 million after no winner was drawn Tuesday night. The one-time cash option lump-sum value is now $359.7 million.Nobody matched all six numbers to claim the $555 million prize and the jackpot went up overnight.The winning numbers were 2, 31, 32, 37, 70 and a Mega Ball of 25.Someone in New Hampshire won a $1 million prize for matching 5 of the numbers.The next drawing is Friday at 11 p.m.This is the fifth largest prize in the history of the game. The largest Mega Millions jackpot was in October 2018 when one winning ticket sold in South Carolina was worth $1.537 billion.
The Independent

Mega Millions jackpot now $660M, nation's 9th largest prize

Lottery officials on Thursday raised the Mega Millions grand prize to $660 million, giving players a shot at what would be the nation's ninth largest jackpot.The jackpot for Friday night's drawing has grown so large because there hasn't been a winner in three months. Those 27 consecutive drawings without anyone matching all six numbers has allowed the jackpot to gradually grow from its $20 million starting point in April.Even as the big prize has increased, the odds of winning all that money have remained the same — a staggering one in 302.5 million.The highlighted pre-tax $660 million prize is for a winner who takes an annuity option, paid out in 30 annual payments. Most players choose the cash option, which for Friday's drawing would be $376.9 million.Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The game is overseen by state lottery officials. Read More Truss vs Sunak – and the choice of two very different British futures
Thrillist

Albertsons Recalls Seafood from 13 Grocery Chains Across 25 States

Albertsons has announced a recall on three varieties of its ReadyMeals seafood packages, it said in a notice issued on July 19 and shared by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The packages have allergens not listed on the label, posing a potentially life-threatening danger for individuals with allergies. The...
