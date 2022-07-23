July 22, 2022

This afternoon units were requested into the Windmill Club for a structure fire. The box alarm was filled prior to arrival due to multiple callers reporting a fire. Upon arrival, Chief 19-3-66 established command and found an exterior fire in the rear of the building. Engine 19-3-75 laid a supply line and stretched a 1 3/4” hose to the rear of the building. The box alarm brought units from Freewood Acres Fire Company No. 1, Squankum Fire Company #1, Adelphia Fire Company,Jackson Station 55, Howell Township Office of Emergency Management, Howell Township First Aid and Rescue Squad #1, Howell Township Fire Bureau and Howell Township Police Department.
