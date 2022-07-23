ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River, NJ

July 22, 2022

midjersey.news
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOMS RIVER, NJ (OCEAN)–Toms River Police reported that on Friday, July 22, 2022, at approximately 12:25 a.m., police and EMS units were dispatched to a serious motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Lakehurst Road and Hospital...

midjersey.news

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ocscanner.news

LAKEWOOD: FATAL MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH UNDER INVESTIGATION

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that on July 22, 2022, at approximately 8:20 p.m., the Lakewood Township Police Department responded to the area of South Lake Drive and East Lake Park Drive for a motor vehicle crash with serious injuries. An investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

LAKEWOOD: POLICE BLOTTER UPDATES

On Saturday July 16, 2022, Patrolman Connor Woods responded to the area of Holly St. to assist Capt. Langenberger actively in a foot pursuit with Jaim Malka 29 years old of Deal, NJ. Malka became irate towards utility workers that were wiring to serve the area with internet capabilities and grabbed the cable wires and attempted to pull them off of the pole and sustained lacerations on his hands. Malka was apprehended by Capt. Langenberger and subsequently transported to the Monmouth Medical Centers Southern Campus by Lakewood EMS for a minor hand injury.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: DRIVER FLIPS CAR ARRESTED FOR DUI

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a one car accident on Route 166 and Highland Parkway. The driver flipped his vehicle on the wrong side of Route 166 by attempting to make a left turn out of Highland Parkway on to 166 and rode the concrete barrier over. The driver failed a roadside sobriety test and was placed under arrest at the scene. No injuries occurred.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Toms River, NJ
Toms River, NJ
Crime & Safety
State
Maryland State
Shore News Network

Four Dead in Fiery Newark Car Crash

NEWARK, NJ – Four people were killed in a fiery car crash involving a tractor-trailer in Newark near Evergreen Avenue early Saturday morning. The crash involved two vehicles and a tractor-trailer, all of the vehicles caught fire and the victims were trapped inside them. One other victim is being treated for injuries at a local hospital.
NEWARK, NJ
ocscanner.news

HOWELL: STRUCTURE FIRE

This afternoon units were requested into the Windmill Club for a structure fire. The box alarm was filled prior to arrival due to multiple callers reporting a fire. Upon arrival, Chief 19-3-66 established command and found an exterior fire in the rear of the building. Engine 19-3-75 laid a supply line and stretched a 1 3/4” hose to the rear of the building. The box alarm brought units from Freewood Acres Fire Company No. 1, Squankum Fire Company #1, Adelphia Fire Company,Jackson Station 55, Howell Township Office of Emergency Management, Howell Township First Aid and Rescue Squad #1, Howell Township Fire Bureau and Howell Township Police Department.
HOWELL, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#River East#Ems#Legacy Towing
Daily Voice

Meth, Heroin, Crack Cocaine, Handgun Found At Trenton Home As Accused Dealers Charged: Police

Meth, heroin, crack cocaine and a slew of other drugs were seized from a Trenton home as two accused dealers were slapped with charges, authorities said. Officers carrying out a search warrant at an apartment at Kingsbury Square found sellable amounts of meth, heroin, crack cocaine, ecstasy, suboxone, Oxycodone, Xanax, Adderall, and Dextroamphetamine on Thursday, July 21, Trenton Police said in a release on Monday, July 25.
TRENTON, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: FATAL MVA ON LAKEHURST ROAD

Toms River: Police and EMS responded earlier this morning to Lakehurst Road and Hospital Drive for a Motor Vehicle Crash with reported fatalities. Lakehurst road is closed from Route 37 to Stockton Drive. A police investigation into the accident is ongoing. We will update when we have more information. Like...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Princeton Packet

West Windsor police blotter

A Trenton man who worked as a cashier at the Home Depot store on Nassau Park Boulevard was charged with four counts of theft for allegedly taking money from the cash register on June 24, June 25, June 26 and June 29. In the most recent theft, he allegedly took $380 in cash from the register and put it in his pocket. He was processed and released.
TRENTON, NJ
ocscanner.news

BRICK: SERIOUS MVA ON RT 70 CAR IN WOODS

Emergency personnel and rescue personnel are on the scene of a serious motor vehicle accident with a vehicle into the woods on NJ Rt 70 and Morris St. Occupant(s) of the vehicle are in the process of being extricated. Accident took down utility lines. Confirmed lines down across McArthur. This is a breaking story. We will update our page as new developments become available.
BRICK, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
China
News 12

Police: 3 killed in overnight Toms River crash

Police say three people were killed in a crash overnight on Hospital Drive and Lakehurst Road in Toms River. Police and EMS units were dispatched around 12:25 a.m. to a serious motor vehicle accident at the intersection. The crash remains under investigation by Toms River Police Traffic Safety Officer Terry...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
ocscanner.news

MANTOLOKING BRIDGE CAPSIZED VEHICLE

First responders on en route to rescue victims from a capsized boat near buoy 19 between Curtis Point and the Mantoloking Bridge. Two children are sitting on top of the capsized boat. We will update our page should new details become available.
MANTOLOKING, NJ
ocscanner.news

BRICK: WORKING STRUCTURE FIRE

There was a fully involved working fire on the 400 block of New York Ave earlier this afternoon. There has not been an update on the cause of the fire or the extent of the damage. Rate:. PreviousJACKSON: SIX FLAGS GREAT ADVENTURE CLOSED. NextTOMS RIVER: POLICE RELEASE DETAILS OF FATAL...
BRICK, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy