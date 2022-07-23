Toronto 28, Boston 5

PHOENIX (AP) — Merrill Kelly threw eight innings of three-hit ball, Carson Kelly had a pair of doubles and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the skidding San Francisco Giants 7-0 on Monday night. The right-hander retired the first 15 batters he faced, but gave up a leadoff double to Luis Gonzalez in the sixth. The grounder down the first-base line wasn’t hit particularly hard, but stayed just inside the bag and well out of reach for first baseman Christian Walker. It was a rare blemish in another stellar performance for the 33-year-old Kelly (10-5), who lowered his ERA to 3.04. He sliced through San Francisco’s lineup with precision, striking out seven and walking none. The struggling Giants have dropped all five games since the All-Star break. They were swept by the rival Dodgers in a four-game series over the weekend.
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Colorado Rockies outfielder Kris Bryant will undergo evaluation for the foot issue that kept him from playing Monday night. “Kris has some discomfort in his foot,” Colorado manager Bud Black said after the Rockies’ 2-0 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers. “It’s been sort of a gradual thing over the last few days. Today we just decided to take him out of the lineup to get a lot of treatment. We’re going to get re-evaluated tomorrow when we get to Denver with our doctors, some specialists, and we’ll see where we are.” The Rockies are returning home to begin a two-game series with the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday. Bryant, the 2016 NL MVP with the Chicago Cubs, is batting .300 with five homers and 14 RBIs over 36 games in his first season with the Rockies after signing a $182 million, seven-year contract in March. All five of his homers have come this month, including a two-run shot Sunday in a 10-9 loss at Milwaukee.
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Kyle Freeland capitalized on a long break between starts to make some changes that helped him break out of his slump. Freeland pitched four-hit ball over seven innings, Daniel Bard worked his way out of a bases-loaded jam in the ninth and the Colorado Rockies avoided a four-game sweep with a 2-0 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday night. “Tonight was a breath of fresh air for me, to be able to get back on track,” Freeland said. Freeland had posted an 8.44 ERA in his three previous July starts. He hadn’t pitched since July 14, when he lasted just four innings in an 8-5 victory over the San Diego Padres. After getting removed from that game, he grabbed a bat and struck the light on the dugout ceiling several times to shatter it before tossing the bat away.
