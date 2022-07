As lazy days by the shore have given way to chaotic travel excursions, the key summer vacation essential this year is flexibility. What used to be seasonal toss-ups like “Fly or drive?” or “Hotel or Airbnb?” have become make-or-break conversations that have some would-be travelers postponing plans or shelving them altogether. Instead of conjuring up images of sailing on the Adriatic, cycling in the Dolomites or shopping along Florence’s Via Roma, many international fliers are instead envisioning snaking airport security lines, flight cancellations and overbooked chaises on Mediterranean beaches.

