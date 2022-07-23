ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Night’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Texas Lottery’s “Pick 3 Night” game were:

7-0-0, FIREBALL: 2

(seven, zero, zero; FIREBALL: two)

