Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Texas Lottery’s “Cash 5” game were:

16-17-19-26-28

(sixteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-six, twenty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $25,000

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) _ These North Dakota lotteries were drawn Monday:. (Red Balls: eleven, twenty-three; White Balls: five, seventeen) (three, twenty-seven, thirty-three, thirty-five, forty-five; Lucky Ball: two) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 790,000,000. Powerball. 25-37-38-39-65, Powerball: 5, Power Play: 2. (twenty-five, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, sixty-five; Powerball: five; Power Play: two)
BISMARCK, ND
Mississippi schools could make their own gun policies

JACKSON, Miss (AP) — Amid a series of mass shootings in the U.S., Mississippi education officials made clear that school districts in the state are on a path to being able to make their own rules for letting armed people with enhanced carry licenses onto school property. Following killings at Uvalde’s Robb Elementary School, a July Fourth parade near Chicago and an Indiana mall, the Mississippi Board of Education voted Thursday to update a 1990 internal policy that prohibited anyone other than law enforcement from carrying guns on public school campuses. Thursday’s step removed language from the 1990 policy, which the department said conflicted with Mississippi’s 2011 enhanced conceal carry law. The department also argued that the old policy “predates any notable school shootings.” The board adopted this update as a temporary rule. It is now up for a 25-day public comment period. The board expects to review feedback at its September meeting. “A school district may, in its discretion, prohibit or allow its employees who hold enhanced conceal carry licenses to possess weapons at the school,” said Jean Cook, director of communication for the Mississippi Department of Education.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Rents spike as big-pocketed investors buy mobile home parks

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (AP) — For as long as anyone can remember, rent increases rarely happened at Ridgeview Homes, a family-owned mobile home park in upstate New York. That changed in 2018 when corporate owners took over the 65-year-old park located amid farmland and down the road from a fast food joint and grocery store about 30 miles northeast of Buffalo. Residents, about half of whom are seniors or disabled people on fixed incomes, put up with the first two increases. They hoped the latest owner, Cook Properties, would address the bourbon-colored drinking water, sewage bubbling into their bathtubs and the pothole-filled roads. When that didn’t happen and a new lease with a 6% increase was imposed this year, they formed an association. About half the residents launched a rent strike in May, prompting Cook Properties to send out about 30 eviction notices.
REAL ESTATE
Man pleads not guilty to raping girl, 10, who had abortion

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A man pleaded not guilty on Monday in Ohio to charges of raping a 10-year-old girl who traveled to Indiana for an abortion last month, which became a flashpoint in the national debate over access to the procedure. The 27-year-old defendant is charged with two felony counts of rape in a court in Franklin County, home to the state capital Columbus. He could face life without parole. Police say the man confessed to raping the girl on two separate occasions upon his July 12 arrest. He is being held without bond ahead of a bond hearing that’s yet to be scheduled. The girl’s case gained national attention after an Indianapolis physician, Dr. Caitlin Bernard, said the child had to travel to Indiana due to Ohio banning abortions at the first detectable “fetal heartbeat” after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling. Prior to the suspect’s arrest, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, both Republicans, were among conservatives who publicly questioned the story’s validity and the child’s existence.
COLUMBUS, OH
Police: 3 fatally shot at Iowa state park; gunman also dead

Three family members were shot to death while camping in a state park in eastern Iowa Friday, and the suspected gunman died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said. Officers responded to reports of the shooting at the Maquoketa Caves State Park Campground before 6:30 a.m. Friday, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said in a statement. Officers found three people fatally shot in a tent at the campground, division assistant director Mitch Mortvedt said. The three victims were related, Mortvedt said. Later Friday, the Iowa Department of Public Safety identified them as Tyler Schmidt, 42, Sarah Schmidt, 42, and Lulu Schmidt, 6, all of Cedar Falls, Iowa. Mortvedt didn’t provide a motive for the killings.
IOWA STATE
Man killed in shooting involving South Carolina deputies

WATERLOO, S.C. (AP) — A man was killed early Monday in a shooting involving law enforcement officers in South Carolina, authorities said. The shooting with Laurens County deputies happened around 1:30 a.m. at a home on Lake Greenwood in Waterloo, authorities said. A statement from the sheriff’s office did not say who fired shots or why the man killed encountered deputies. Sheriff Don Reynolds said any additional information would come from the State Law Enforcement Division, which is investigating the killing.
WATERLOO, SC
Southern California soccer player injured in fight dies

OXNARD, Calif. (AP) — A man who was injured in a brawl that broke out at a high school soccer game in Oxnard died Monday, police said. Police said Misael Sanchez, 29, of Port Hueneme, died more than two weeks after an on-field fight, involving both players and spectators, erupted over a referee’s decision during a July 10 game between adult soccer teams at Oxnard High School. Sanchez was a player. One man was arrested on suspicion of battery but the investigation continued, authorities said. The Ventura County Medical Examiner’s Office scheduled an autopsy Tuesday to determine the exact cause of his death.
OXNARD, CA
Takeaways from Republican Wisconsin gubernatorial debate

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Republican candidate for Wisconsin governor supported by Donald Trump, a former two-term lieutenant governor endorsed by dozens of lawmakers and a state representative pushing for decertification of the state’s 2020 presidential election results largely agreed on most issues in their first debate Sunday, The debate between Trump-backed Tim Michels, Rebecca Kleefisch and state Rep. Tim Ramthun came just over two weeks before the Aug. 9 primary. A Marquette University Law School poll last month showed Michels and Kleefish in a tight race, with the winner advancing to take on Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. Takeaways from Sunday’s debate: DECERTIFICATION OF 2020 ELECTION
WISCONSIN STATE
Md. man dies when Lyft driver ends ride on highway: police

DEWEY BEACH, Del. (AP) — A Maryland man has died after police say his Lyft driver ordered him out of the car in the middle of a Delaware highway. Delaware State Police say the crash occurred Sunday around 2 a.m. A group of six friends ordered a Lyft ride from Dewey Beach back to their residence in Bethany Beach. The group was traveling south on U.S. 1 when a dispute arose with the Lyft driver. Police say the Lyft driver stopped in the left lane of the highway and demanded the group get out of the car.
BETHANY BEACH, DE
Louisiana mayor enters rehab, citing alcohol dependency

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana mayor said Monday that he has checked himself into a rehab facility for treatment of alcohol addiction and post-traumatic stress disorder. Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory said in a news release that he will be in an in-patient facility for 21 days. A statement from the city said Guillory will remain in authority over Lafayette Parish and city government. Through arrangements with the rehab facility, Guillory will have access to a computer and internet service and will be able to review and sign contracts, ordinances and other documents. Guillory’s biography on the city’s website said he enlisted in the Louisiana Army National Guard in 2001 and led a platoon in Iraq in 2005
LAFAYETTE, LA
