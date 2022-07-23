ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Night’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Virginia Lottery’s “Pick 4 Night” game were:

1-9-3-0, FB: 6

(one, nine, three, zero; FB: six)

Comments / 0

 

