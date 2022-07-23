ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Four-Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Indiana Lottery’s “Daily Four-Evening” game were:

8-4-5-4, SB: 2

(eight, four, five, four; SB: two)

