Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 4 Night’ game
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Texas Lottery’s “Daily 4 Night” game were:
0-0-6-1, FIREBALL: 3
(zero, zero, six, one; FIREBALL: three)
