RICHMOND, Va -- Newly-released video showing Richmond Police Officers deploying tear gas into a peaceful crowd of protesters gathered at the former Robert E. Lee Monument is now available for the public to view. As part of a federal lawsuit settlement between multiple demonstrators and the City of Richmond, police records from the day of the incident on June 1, 2020, were released through the Library of Virginia more than two years later.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 6 HOURS AGO