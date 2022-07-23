ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the North Carolina Lottery’s “Pick 4 Evening” game were:

5-9-9-1, Lucky Sum: 24

(five, nine, nine, one; Lucky Sum: twenty-four)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

PHOENIX (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Arizona Lottery’s “Fantasy 5” game were:. (one, nine, sixteen, twenty-three, twenty-six) ¶ Players with all five numbers win all or share a prize that starts at $50,000. Tickets with four winning numbers are worth $500, while those who guess three numbers get $5 and those who choose two win $1.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Lifestyle
thecoastlandtimes.com

North Carolina man wins $200,000 on lucky scratch-off ticket

The North Carolina Education Lottery has reported a big win by a Hertford County man. Ken Gatling, of Ahoskie, tried his luck on a $5 scratch-off and won a $200,000 prize. Gatling bought his lucky Double Cash Doubler ticket from the Duck Thru on N.C. 42 West in Ahoskie. He arrived at lottery headquarters July 11 to collect his prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $142,021.
HERTFORD COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Associated Press

ND Lottery

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) _ These North Dakota lotteries were drawn Monday:. (Red Balls: eleven, twenty-three; White Balls: five, seventeen) (three, twenty-seven, thirty-three, thirty-five, forty-five; Lucky Ball: two) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 790,000,000. Powerball. 25-37-38-39-65, Powerball: 5, Power Play: 2. (twenty-five, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, sixty-five; Powerball: five; Power Play: two)
BISMARCK, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lottery
jocoreport.com

Nash County Man Celebrates $1.4 Million Jackpot Win

RALEIGH – Sherman Reedy of Rocky Mount tried his luck on a Cash 5 ticket and won big – celebrating a $1,432,942 jackpot win. Reedy’s win became the 9th largest jackpot in the history of the Cash 5 game. He bought his lucky $1 ticket for Monday’s drawing from the Circle K on Sunset Avenue in Rocky Mount.
NASH COUNTY, NC
wallstreetwindow.com

The Real Reasons The Lidl Grocery Store Is Closing In Rocky Mount, North Carolina – Mike Swanson

Two Lidl grocery stores are now closing in Rocky Mount, North Carolina and in Danville, Virginia. The company has said that these are both “underperforming” locations, but there is nothing wrong with either area, nor is there anything wrong with the market for food and groceries in either place. In fact, a casino is being built in Danville, not even a mile away from the Lidl location, that will help bring more people to the area, so what is going on in these two places?
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
FOX8 News

Suspect in eastern North Carolina double homicide arrested in Durham

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — The suspect in Wednesday night’s double homicide at a convenience store in Ayden was arrested and taken into custody in Durham. Investigators identified Akyree Ronnell Collins-Smith, 23, of Greenville as the suspect in the shooting deaths of Walter Kyle Irving Cooley, 26, and Keenan Damond Smith, 25, both of Winterville.
DURHAM, NC
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
478K+
Post
457M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy