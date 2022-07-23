Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the North Carolina Lottery’s “Pick 4 Evening” game were:
5-9-9-1, Lucky Sum: 24
(five, nine, nine, one; Lucky Sum: twenty-four)
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the North Carolina Lottery’s “Pick 4 Evening” game were:
5-9-9-1, Lucky Sum: 24
(five, nine, nine, one; Lucky Sum: twenty-four)
News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.
Comments / 0