The North Carolina Education Lottery has reported a big win by a Hertford County man. Ken Gatling, of Ahoskie, tried his luck on a $5 scratch-off and won a $200,000 prize. Gatling bought his lucky Double Cash Doubler ticket from the Duck Thru on N.C. 42 West in Ahoskie. He arrived at lottery headquarters July 11 to collect his prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $142,021.

HERTFORD COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO