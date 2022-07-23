ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Community helps Oahu families get ready for school

By Cheyenne Sibley
KHON2
KHON2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OVG2z_0gprkY6l00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X3UeJ_0gprkY6l00

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s an exciting time with school starting in less than two weeks. The community is helping hand out new school supplies for kids.

Sam Aiona, Palama Settlement exec director said they want to get the kids started on a good note “to help out the kids. It means a lot, you know. It means a lot when they can go to school with a new box of crayons, with a new notebook and pencils and pens and so forth.”

This was Palama Settlement’s tenth school drive. This year they handed out more than 200 bags filled with $30 worth of school essentials.

Aiona said $30 goes a long way because “everyone is having a rough time right now. Gas prices, inflation, books, crayons, school supplies are expensive. So, we’re here today, Palama Settlement, this year to help elevate some of that burden that the families are facing.”

Everyone who went left with smiles on their faces. One brother went to pick up supplies for his little sister who he said can’t wait to start school. “She loves to draw. She loves new supplies. She’s always asking for new color pencils and other stuff, so she’ll be really happy.” said Weihao He.

Kalakaua Middle School also handed out 300 new backpacks full of supplies. A parent of a sixth-grade student said “It’ll be helpful to her because I know she’s been using her backpack for the past, who knows? Two years?”

For some of these families, it’s the difference between buying food or buying school supplies.

Senator Glenn Wakai

The Laulima Giving project Back2School giveback will be taking place Saturday July 23, 2022 at the Keeaumoku Walmart from 10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Mahalo Locations Hawaii for supporting Laulima! All school supplies are encouraged to be dropped off for the keiki in need.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

Salvation Army holds statewide back-to-school supplies drive

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Salvation Army is seeking back-to-school supplies for keiki-in-need with supply drives being held on Hawaii, Kauai, Maui and Oahu in July and August. Requested items include: backpacks (most needed), colored markers, colored pencils, composition notebooks, crayons, erasers, facial tissue, glue, glue sticks, highlighters, school boxes, paper towels, pencils, pencil pouches, pens (black, blue and red), portfolios, rulers, scissors, small calculators, and wide-rule binder paper. For more details about The Salvation Army’s various back-to-school supply drives and distributions, or to make monetary donations to support the efforts, visit SchoolSupplyHawaii.org.
HONOLULU, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Honolulu, HI
Society
Local
Hawaii Education
City
Honolulu, HI
Honolulu, HI
Government
Local
Hawaii Society
Honolulu, HI
Education
Local
Hawaii Government
State
Hawaii State
KHON2

Aloha Plate Food Truck Hawaii finds permanent home

HONOLULU (KHON2) — From Beverly Hills to Washington, D.C., the last seven years have been an adventure of ups and downs for Aloha Plate Food Truck Hawaii. Now, the champions of Food Network’s “The Great Food Truck Race” Season 4 are finally opening a permanent location in Waikiki.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Honolulu Zoo concert series features Amy Hanaiali’i

Honolulu (KHON2) – The last concert for the Honolulu Zoo Society’s Wildest Show Concert Series is this Wednesday, July 27. This concert series will wrap up with Amy Hanaiali’i. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. and the performances will be from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. On top...
HONOLULU, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Supplies#Palama Settlement#Kalakaua Middle School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Place
Oahu
NewsBreak
Society
luxurytravelmagazine.com

Hawaii’s Waterfall Home Going to Auction, August 15th

One of Hawaii’s most photographed and celebrity-popular homes with postcard views of a 240-foot natural waterfall, a sports stadium with seating for 450 people, a nine-tee golf course, an aquatic center, a two-story water slide, and some of Hawaii’s best ocean views is going to auction. With a secluded location on the Big Island’s northeastern shore, Waterfalling Estate made gossip-mag headlines in 2016 when Justin Bieber rented the home for two weeks at $10,000 per night for his entourage, which included six skimpy-bikini-wearing models. Also a favorite for tropical reality television, Waterfalling Estate was chosen as the film location for both Love Island and Ex on the Beach and a finalist for HGTV’s Ultimate House Hunt.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

From Central Florida to Hawaii: There’s a new feline in town

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Look out, there’s a new feline in town and she received a police escort Thursday evening across Oahu. Meet Anala, a 207 pound female Sumatran tiger from Central Florida who’ll be living at the Honolulu Zoo. Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi hinted the news about her...
HONOLULU, HI
BEAT OF HAWAII

Is Honolulu Safe Following Amputation Attack at 7-Eleven

Honolulu, aka “The Big Pineapple,” is a culturally rich, complex city that is Hawaii’s equivalent to Manhattan island. In addition, it boasts beautiful beaches, fine dining not found elsewhere in Hawaii, and fascinating history that includes the only royal palace in the United States. Following this week’s strange attack at a 7-Eleven on Kalakaua Avenue, the main drag in Waikiki, we’ve had people ask us if Honolulu is still safe.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

More shelter beds and transitional housing on Kauai

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Plans to expand Kauai’s emergency and transitional homeless shelter are underway after a blessing was held on Friday. Mayor Derek S.K. Kawakami said the blessing was for the completion of the Mana Olana Emergency and Transitional Shelter Improvement project at Kauai Economic Opportunity (KEO) in Lihue.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

KHON2

22K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy