Commercial and Military Aircraft MRO Market, Service-life extension of military aircraft to boost market growth, Evolving Opportunities with A J Walter Aviation Ltd. and AAR Corp. - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Inductive Wireless Charging Systems Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the automotive inductive wireless charging systems market between 2021 and 2025 is 7,039.25 thousand units, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The analysts at Technavio have categorized the global automotive inductive wireless charging systems market as a part of the global automotive components and accessories market. 41% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period with the US emerging as the key revenue-generating economy in the region. The on-road dynamic wireless charging systems will fuel the automotive inductive wireless charging systems market growth in North America over the forecast period. The residential charging systems segment dominated the global automotive inductive wireless charging systems market.

