Daz Dillinger & Capone Release Joint Album ‘Guidelinez’ Ft. NORE, Conway, Havoc, Currensy, More

JAY-Z‘s team supposedly gave Joe Budden a $250,000 USD price tag if he wanted the Roc Nation founder to appear on the “Pump It Up” Remix. During a recent appearance on the Flip Da Script Podcast, Budden explained that he was a young rapper who understood that it was an expensive price tag only for him and not Hov. ”I don’t think that was a big number, I think that was his number. ‘That’s my number to rap on this new artist’s remix.’ It was just big in my world, but it wasn’t a big number,” he said.

