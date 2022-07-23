ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Daz Dillinger & Capone Release Joint Album ‘Guidelinez’ Ft. NORE, Conway, Havoc, Currensy, More

By Navjosh
hiphop-n-more.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCapone and Daz Dillinger have been working on their joint album for almost two years now but it kept getting delayed for one reason or another. On Friday, one half of CNN...

hiphop-n-more.com

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

Megan Thee Stallion Announces New Single ‘Pressurelicious’ With Future

Hot Girl Summer is heating up, with Megan Thee Stallion announcing on Wednesday (July 20) that she will be dropping her new single, “Pressurelicious” on Friday (July 22). The news of the track, which features Future, was revealed alongside the cover art portraying the “Savage” rapper in a white, full-body mask with her tongue out.
MUSIC
hiphop-n-more.com

Diddy Releases ‘Gotta Move On’ Music Video Feat. Bryson Tiller: Watch

Diddy has released the music video for his latest single ‘Gotta Move On’ featuring Bryson Tiller. The video, directed by Teyana “Spike Tey” Taylor, made its broadcast premiere on BET Jams, BET Soul and the Paramount+ Times Square billboards before being shared on YouTube for everybody to experience. The song has garnered 40 Million global streams and over 20 million US streams since its release just over a month ago.
MUSIC
hiphop-n-more.com

Lloyd Banks Releases ‘Dead Roses’ Video — Watch

Fans are enjoying Lloyd Banks’ new album The Course Of The Inevitable 2 which features his signature raw sound and punchy bars. The LP features Conway, Benny The Butcher, Jadakiss and more great spitters. You can stream it here. This afternoon, Banks has doubled back after the album release...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Capone
Person
Currensy
Person
N.o.r.e.
Person
Kurupt
Person
Daz Dillinger
hypebeast.com

Joe Budden Claims JAY-Z Asked for $250,000 USD to Appear on "Pump It Up" Remix

JAY-Z‘s team supposedly gave Joe Budden a $250,000 USD price tag if he wanted the Roc Nation founder to appear on the “Pump It Up” Remix. During a recent appearance on the Flip Da Script Podcast, Budden explained that he was a young rapper who understood that it was an expensive price tag only for him and not Hov. ”I don’t think that was a big number, I think that was his number. ‘That’s my number to rap on this new artist’s remix.’ It was just big in my world, but it wasn’t a big number,” he said.
MUSIC
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Where Is Suge Knight Now?

In the ’90s, Death Row Records was a huge deal and the epitome of Black entrepreneurship. Almost every rapper wanted to work with the label after it had essentially packaged the likes of Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre into superstars. At the helm of the highly profitable company was Suge Knight, who was almost like …
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Daz Dillinger Capone#Cnn#Daz Kurupt#Guidelinez#Havoc#Mista
hiphop-n-more.com

Security Guard Cries While Kendrick Performs ‘Love’: Watch the Viral Video

Kendrick Lamar’s performance of his song ‘Love’ brought tears to the eyes of a security guard recently. On Saturday, a video was posted by TikTok user Dejaih Smith of a security guard in his feelings while Kendrick Lamar was performing the popular song ‘Love’ from his blockbuster album, Damn. at his show in Houston, TX. In the video, the man can be seen wiping away tears from his eyes and singing the line, “I’m like an exit away.”
HOUSTON, TX
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Wayne & Slick Rick Rap About Money On DJ Premier Produced Record "The Root of All"

Next year will mark hip-hop's 50th anniversary. For nearly half a century, the genre has evolved consistently, introducing a plethora of artists who have fought to create a space for themselves in the industry. Because of this noteworthy celebration, one of the game's finest rappers, Nas, teamed up with the media company, Mass Appeal, to produce Hip Hop 50.
HIP HOP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Stereogum

Megan Thee Stallion – “Pressurelicious” (Feat. Future)

Last time we got a Megan Thee Stallion single, it was “Sweetest Pie” with Dua Lipa. But more music is on the way — last month, the Houston rapper told Rolling Stone how she was working on her forthcoming sophomore album — the follow-up to 2020’s Good News — which she hopes to have out this summer. That brings us up to this week, where Megan announced a forthcoming collab with Future called “Pressurelicious.” Sharing the track artwork on Instagram, she captioned: “Hot Girls Up 10000000000000 points.” Now, the HitKidd-produced track is out.
MUSIC
hiphop-n-more.com

Kid Cudi Walks Off Rolling Stone Stage After Fans Keep Throwing Bottles At Him

Kid Cudi had a hard time at his headlining set during first day of Rolling Loud festival in Miami on Friday. As reported earlier, Cudi had replaced Kanye West as the headliner at the popular festival after the latter had withdrawn due to unknown reasons. But it didn’t go smooth as he had to face harassment from fans who kept throwing objects at him during his performance.
MIAMI, FL
HipHopDX.com

Boosie Badazz Bemoans Demise Of Gangsta Rap: 'You're Gonna Have To Be A Fake Rapper'

Hip Hop has been around for close to 50 years and the rap industry has continued to evolve throughout its existence. During a recent interview with VladTV, Baton Rouge veteran Boosie Badazz spoke about the prospect of record labels being held legally responsible for their artists’ lyrics, which he believes could lead to gangsta rap being phased out of mainstream Hip Hop.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Vibe

Joey Bada$$’s ‘2000’ Album Features Diddy, Chris Brown, Larry June, And More

Click here to read the full article. Ahead of Joey Bada$$’s long-awaited fifth album, 2000, the artist finally unveiled its official tracklist.  Joey Bada$$ took to social media to reveal the official track list for his album. The track list features guest appearances by Diddy, Westside Gunn, Larry June, Capella Grey, Chris Brown, and JID, as the number of songs totals at fourteen tunes altogether. More from VIBE.comBryson Tiller Talks Ciroc Passion Partnership, Diddy Gems And The State Of R&BDiddy Grants Access Into Club Love With "Gotta Move On" Video: WatchDiddy Celebrates 'No Way Out' 25th Anniversary With Special Release The rapper gave little to...
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

DJ Khaled Impresses Jay-Z with New Album Listening Session

DJ Khaled is riding a tidal wave of buzz going into his next album and he's just impressed the person who probably matters the most for the project ... his Roc Nation boss Jay-Z!!!. Khaled and HOV closed off a private listening session in New York City yesterday for his...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

Tobe Nwigwe & Coast Contra Link Up For Fire New Track, "DESTRUCTION"

Texas native Tobe Nwigwe kicked off July on a high note with his "BEEN BROKE" collaboration track, featuring Chamillionaire, 2 Chainz, and his wife, Fat Nwigwe. Now, before the month comes to a close, the 35-year-old has returned with another single for our listening pleasure, this one boasting an appearance from rising hip-hop group Coast Contra, called "DESTRUCTION."
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy