Camilla Parker Bowles Never Made 'Racist' Remarks About Harry, Meghan's Son: Report

By Catherine Armecin
 3 days ago
Prince Charles' wife Camilla Parker Bowles is not the royal who made the alleged racist comments about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children, according to a report. In his newly released unauthorized biography on the British royal family, "Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the war between the Windsors," British writer and former...

