5 Unusual Things To Do on Kauai

Let's Get Ready for Baby! Sign up for our monthly pregnancy email series, and you'll get regular updates on your baby's development, helpful timelines to get ready for their arrival, must-have baby needs and so much more! PLUS, you'll get instant access to the MomsWhoThink "Ultimate Guide to Baby Naming in...
A US beach was forced to close on Tuesday due to multiple great white shark sightings in the area. Meadow Beach in Truro, Massachusetts was closed for an hour as patrons patiently awaited the great white to move away from shore in the tenth such sighting in only a week.
A giant squid mom was seen carrying a string of eggs consisting of an unknown number of her unborn babies off the California Coast, according to a report by the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute (MBARI) earlier this week. The incident went viral online, including on various social media platforms,...
The massive waves crashed a wedding party and lapped over the roofs of beachside condos and were the result of a once powerful storm that passed far south of Hawaii. A historic south swell impacting Hawaii has spawned massive waves along the island state's southern shores over the weekend, with the massive swells crashing a wedding party and breaking over two-story apartments.
In British Colombia’s Georgia Strait, two recreational boaters had an intimate face to face moment with a humpback whale. Caught on camera, the boaters were treated to several interesting, if a bit nerve-wracking, elements of whale behavior. “It was really very cool to just look right beside the boat...
A woman who spotted a shark in the River Stour was "amazed" by the unusual sighting. Emma Tella, 34, saw the metre-long smooth-hound in the tidal stretch of the river at Manningtree, Essex on 2 July. She said: "It was a really unusual sight and I was amazed. I even...
On this episode of Dan Does, host Daniel Geneen goes to Alaska to visit Kyle Lee, the founder of Alaskan Salmon Co., and join him fishing for the day in the Copper River, home to the fattiest and most expensive salmon in the world. Salmon will swim up to 300...
Researchers are warning those planning to vacation to Cape Cod this summer to be on the lookout for great white sharks, as they are often spotted on the Atlantic Ocean coast where there’s a large seal population.
It was a celebrated clan: a group of 17 carp species found nowhere else in the world except for an ancient freshwater lake in the Philippines. One so fat it could be fried without oil, another sought after for its delectable egg-filled ovaries, a third known, oddly enough, for its endearing overbite.
This article was originally featured on High Country News. Every June, Serena Fitka goes home to her Yup’ik community of St. Mary’s, Alaska, near the confluence of the Yukon and Andreafsky rivers in the southwest part of the state. Usually, she helps her family fish for salmon and preserve it in the smokehouse for the leaner winter months. But this year, that didn’t happen: This year, there were no salmon to catch.
HONOLULU (AP) — Two Hawaii attorneys and a businessman helped an ex-county official pull off a years-long, nearly $11-million affordable housing scheme, U.S. authorities said Monday. Alan Rudo, who was a Housing and Community Development Specialist on the Big Island, pleaded guilty last week to conspiracy to commit honest...
It’s no secret that there are some weird lookin’, and even terrifying creatures that live at the depths of the ocean. Seriously, when you’re fishing out there, you never know what in the world might be on the end of that line. Just like this ugly thing,...
A Sausalito-based cargo ship is concluding its 40-day mission to pick up as much plastic as possible around the Pacific Ocean, and it’s set to dock in the Bay Area this week. The vessel itself is a 140-foot ship borrowed from the government of the Marshall Islands, but the...
Ever wanted to live at the top of a luxury hotel? Mandarin Oriental can help with that. The Hong Kong hotel group is selling a duplex penthouse inside the Residences at the Mandarin Oriental, Honolulu. The $1 billion tower, which is set to open in 2025, will feature a hotel on the first 19 floors and 99 lavish private residences on the top 17 floors.
HONOLULU (AP) — A U.S. defense contractor and his wife who lived for decades under the identities of two dead Texas children have been charged with identity theft and conspiring against the government, according to federal court records unsealed in Honolulu. Walter Glenn Primrose and Gwynn Darle Morrison, both in their late 60s, who allegedly lived for decades under the names Bobby Edward Fort and Julie Lyn Montague, respectively, were arrested Friday in Kapolei on the island of Oahu. Prosecutors are seeking to have the couple held without bail, which could indicate the case is about more than fraudulently obtaining drivers’ licenses, passports and Defense Department credentials. Those documents helped Primrose get secret security clearance with the U.S. Coast Guard and as a defense contractor. Old photos show the couple wearing uniforms of the KGB, the former Russian spy agency, Assistant U.S. Attorney Thomas Muehleck said. Faded Polaroids of each in uniform were included in the motion to have them held.
Sea life is shaking things up on both coasts, with a popular spot in New York having to close down temporarily due to shark sightings. In Plymouth, Massachusetts a humpback whale was caught on camera landing on top of a boat. NBC’s Kathy Park reports for TODAY on the growing concern about sharks in the water.July 25, 2022.
Comments / 0